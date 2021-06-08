During the past few years, technological innovations have swept across the world and changed the business landscapes, and online trading is no exception. The rise of crypto trading websites and apps has changed the trading process, and the cryptocurrency market is a prime example.

Trading is now fast, easy, and takes a few clicks on computers and taps on the cellphone. On top of it, even average users are making huge profits, which would have been unimaginable even a few years back.

In this article, our focus area would be one of the leading trading platforms Crypto Genius Website, an outstanding system to trade and generate crypto profit.

A Little More about Crypto Genius Website

Crypto Genius website is an automatic crypto trading platform that makes the process of trading easier for users by helping them make large amounts of profits regularly.

The auto-trading feature of the website enables even new investors with zero trading experience, to generate income without knowing about the complex trading aspects.

This crypto trading website applies an advanced and intelligent algorithm that identifies the ideal trading opportunities in the entire crypto market by collecting and analysing data. After identifying the trading signals, the software carries out trading for users and makes the maximum profit.

How to Trade on the Crypto Genius Website

To begin trading using the Crypto Genius software, you need to create an account first. It is a requirement for any crypto trading website or software you select.

Simple Signup Process

You can sign up on the website by putting in your basic information, such as First and Last Name, E-mail, Phone Number, and Country. After completing the signup, the website will align an account manager with your account, who will contact you for identity verification, and to finish setting up your account.

Deposit a Minimum Amount

After registration, you are required to deposit Є250/£250 to become eligible for live trading. There are many trading apps that also charge registration and transaction fees to extract more money from users. However, you do not have to pay any such fee to Crypto Genius. The minimum deposit of Є250/£250 is your initial capital, which is used for trading.

Demo Account

The Crypto Genius website provides a demo trading option to users. You can use the demo account to practice different trading strategies and with virtual money (not real) before starting live trading. The demo account will help you become familiar with the trading process before trading with real money.

Live Trading

After practicing trading chops using the demo account, you can now start live trading with the help of all the trading features on the platform. If you are a beginner in crypto trading, it is better that you turn on the automatic mode for trading and let the software weave its magic.

Benefits

Excellent Success Rate

The crypto market is flooded with apps that claim to have a high success rate, and it is not easy to validate all those claims. According to existing users and industry experts, the Crypto Genius software provides quite a high accuracy rate that helps users earn huge profits. The software has an incredible 98 percent accuracy.

Robust Data and Funds Security

Providing data and transactional security is a top priority of the Crypto Genius platform. The makers of this software make sure that data and funds remain completely secure through encryption.

Fast Withdrawals

Users all over the world are interested in crypto trading so that they can generate consistent profits and get to withdraw that money whenever they want. However, that does not happen for all the crypto trading platforms. Users often have to wait for a week to get their money. However, there is proven data that users get their earnings credited by Crypto Genius within 24 hours of making a withdrawal request.

Customer Support

The Crypto Genius platform provides excellent and 24/7 customer support to users. You contact the customer support team through telephone, email, or live chat. As the word goes, customer support through live chat has proved to be the best with more responsive service.

Finally, we can say that the Crypto Genius platform has done an excellent job by simplifying the process of crypto trading for users. As a user, you do not have to collect and analyse large volumes of data before trading, as the software will do it for you. The app will analyse different crypto indicators, price variances, and historical data to figure out the market shifts, and will trade for you. It is that simple!