The progress of information technology has radically influenced the diverse social processes and led to the formation of a highly organized information environment that determines the processes of social relations. Any practical activity is closely related to the competent organization of information processes and the development and use of new information technologies to prepare a person for life in an information society. Implementing this task predetermines the need to build a new education system model based on the assimilation of modern information technologies.

Technology integration in education changes the traditional view of education, improving the methodology for selecting the content, methods, and organizational forms of education that correspond to the student’s personality development in modern conditions of IT penetration of society. Their development made it possible to significantly expand the possibilities of submitting material to increase the efficiency of assimilation of information. Today, students are increasingly focused on obtaining information in convenient electronic form.

One of the main benefits of using technology integration in education in the classroom is to encourage one-to-one learning. As we know, students learn new material differently due to different learning styles and abilities. Technology integration in education provides an excellent opportunity to improve learning efficiency for students with different needs, while students can learn at their own pace. For example, access to the Internet provides them with access to a wide range of comprehensive study resources of the material, conducting their research, which increases their involvement in the learning process.

There are many advantages of using information technology in the classroom, particularly improving interaction with students. With the integration of IT, students will be more interested in studying the discipline since these technologies provide many opportunities to make the learning process more exciting and more accessible in terms of presenting information on the discipline. For example, the learning process can be presented in a game format, using the capabilities of IT. The effectiveness of this approach in learning is due to the peculiarities of our memory. The emotional component plays a more significant role in memorization than simple storage of the material.

It is equally important to teach students to interact with each other and teach how to work in a team, facilitated by technology integration. They can practice collaboration skills by participating in various online activities, working on various projects.

Modernized learning is about collaborating with others, solving complex problems, developing critical thinking and leadership skills, and increasing motivation and productivity. Moreover, technology integration in education assists in developing many practical skills, including creating presentations, training in differentiating reliable and unreliable sources on the Internet, maintaining proper etiquette in the virtual community, etc.

With countless online resources, technology implementation can help improve learning. Teachers can use various apps or trusted online resources to enhance traditional teaching methods and engage students. Virtual lesson plans, assessment software, and online assessments can save teachers a lot of time. Moreover, the presence of virtual learning environments provides an opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange between teachers.