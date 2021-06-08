Facebook is the world’s most popular social media platform with just under 3 billion (and growing!) monthly users throughout the globe.

It is therefore no surprise that all the top, trending products on Facebook sell incredibly well on this popular platform.

So, if you would like to sell your products on Facebook, how can you do this effectively?

This article will tell you everything you need to know about selling on Facebook- let’s take a look!

Create your own Facebook Page for your business.

The first step to take once you’ve decided to sell products on Facebook is to set up your own Facebook page for your business.

While you may already have your own Facebook profile with many followers, if you want to be successful selling on Facebook, you need to have a proper business profile.

Using your personal profile to sell on Facebook not only looks unprofessional and amateur, but it also doesn’t offer you all the benefits that a business page does.

A business Facebook page allows you to connect products from your e-commerce store (if applicable) and creates a professional impression of your brand.

The good news is that creating a Facebook business page is completely free and it has the benefit of exposing your brand to its 2.5 billion users- not bad for a free service!

We recommend using a professional profile picture for your business page and one that customers will instantly recognize.

2) Facebook allows you to connect to your e-commerce store.

If you already have an e-commerce store with Shopify or BigCommerce, Facebook makes it even easier for you by allowing you to integrate and sync it.

This is a great idea because it saves you time by not having to manually enter products on multiple platforms and it also helps you to manage listings effectively.

Don’t worry if you don’t yet have an e-commerce store because you can easily upload your products to your Facebook store. If you have never done this before, there is an easy tutorial showing you exactly what to do.

Once this step has been completed, you can enable the payment function with Stripe or PayPal.

3) Don’t have an e-commerce store? Consider using a main e-commerce platform for seamless and easy sales.

As mentioned in the previous point, using an e-commerce platform has endless benefits, connects seamlessly to Facebook Shop and helps to grow your business faster.

If you don’t already have an e-commerce store, we strongly recommend it as the monthly costs will soon pay off.

You will enjoy receiving orders from users directly from the e-commerce platform, as well as in your Facebook store.

4) Link your products to your Facebook Shop.

Before linking your e-commerce store to your Facebook Shop (or manually uploading your product information), we highly recommend ensuring that you have top-notch descriptions and high quality photos.

Don’t be tempted to take short cuts and use sub-par images as this could damage your brand’s reputation and result in low sales.

Taking your time by creating clear descriptions and taking excellent quality photos will pay off and can actually save you time in the long run as you won’t need to redo everything.

When it comes to product descriptions in your Facebook Shop, more is definitely more! Don’t be afraid to include as many details as possible and be clear about the product size, measurements and weight as this is often what customers look for.

5) Dedicate space in your Facebook Shop to a customer service and shipping policy.

You could have the most beautiful products and the best prices, but if you are not clear about how you handle complaints or returns, and what your shipping policy is, you might as well admit defeat.

There is a lot of competition out there and customer service is crucial. Have a section in your Facebook Shop where you outline what your customer care procedures are. How do customers lodge complaints? Where can they ask questions and what are your office hours? All this information helps to put customers’ minds at ease.

Your shipping policy is also vital in avoiding misunderstandings. Be clear about the shipping time so that your customers are not disappointed after they’ve made a purchase.

6) Have a great Facebook Shop marketing strategy.

Once you have successfully set up your Facebook Shop, you need to start thinking about what your Facebook marketing strategy will be.

Facebook makes it easy to market and promote your products as their audience is always ready. The only thing that you need to think about is which products you want to promote and when.

We recommend having regular flash sales and promoting bestselling products as this can easily result in additional loyal customers.

Running regular Facebook advertising campaigns is also an excellent way to boost sales and for a very small investment, you could see some healthy sales.

It also does not hurt to get creative with your Facebook marketing campaign. Some Facebook Shop owners find that hosting contests or distributing offers is a simple way to attract new potential customers to look at your offering and browse your store.

Generally speaking, when it comes to marketing on Facebook, it is recommended that you start off with the free marketing tools available and then progress to the paid ones later on.