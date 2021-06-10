Education plays an essential role in every person’s life. It is key to building a successful career and can generally help one adapt to modern life. However, the process of attaining knowledge may be difficult and stressful. Students often face problems with time management, which leads to falling behind.

In the 21st century, there are a lot of innovative ways to cope with these challenges. In this article, you’ll find top-9 websites that will help you organize your study process.

Essay Writing Service

Students are often assigned essays and other writing tasks to test their skills and knowledge. But it can turn out much harder than one initially anticipates. You might feel uninspired or simply not have enough time to write a good paper. Considering the sheer number of assignments students are to prepare, this is a very common scenario.

Whenever you don’t have enough time or simply cannot deal with a task on your own due to its complexity, you should remember that you can ask for help. There are websites that hire hundreds of talented editors, proofreaders, and tutors, all to help you. No matter the type of essay, deadline, topic, or complexity – there’s a pro at paper writing service that will help you with virtually any task. Meanwhile, you can dedicate your time to other responsibilities or just have a day off.

Experts at this service can help you with your assignments and such papers as:

Report

Research Paper

Literature Review

Presentation or Speech

Thesis/Dissertation

Though this list is already impressive, it is far from being complete.

OpenStudy

Since a traditional learning environment is unavailable for many these days, students have to stay at home spending hours in front of their screens without having the benefit of personal contact with their tutors.

OpenStudy provides an opportunity to communicate with other learners who are interested in the same subject. Using this platform, you can get answers to all necessary questions and help someone in return.

TED

TED inspires many people all over the globe. These talks can help students to discover brilliant ideas, new arguments for their papers or help them in group projects. There are plenty of speeches on different topics and every student will find something that he or she will be interested in.

Quizlet

Quizlet is an app created to boost students’ academic performance. The technique of learning and practicing vocabulary with flashcards has received a lot of positive feedback from users. More than 50 million students enjoy it. A nice addition is that the users of this app have the opportunity to look through their materials at any time.

EduTV

If you have never heard of EduTV, it’s high time to get acquainted with this site. The platform will make your studying easier, more fascinating, and diverse.

On EduTV, you’ll find YouTube videos, TV channels, and sample papers that will be highly beneficial. EduTV will help you with Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, and other subjects.

Audible

Every student knows how important it is to spend their time productively and not fail deadlines. Audible will do its best to help you to be well prepared for your classes. The site stores over 200,000 audiobooks, including recent bestsellers and classics. You can listen to them when you commute or do household chores.

Project Gutenberg

If you are a bookworm and more of a visual learner, Project Gutenberg is the right choice for you. The website collects more than 60 000 free eBooks.

The site has many features tailored specifically to make learners’ lives easier. Here are some of them.

You can read both online and offline.

There is no fee or registration involved.

No need to download any apps.

GoConqr

Many students use GoConqr and there are lots of reasons for it. The website uses unique tools to organize the material you learn. These are flashcards, mind maps, notes, flowcharts, slides, quizzes, and courses that will make your learning path anything but boring. The site states that the approach used is award-winning.

GoConqr users get access to a library of 25 million resources. Students can also share their learning materials.

Prezi

Presentations are a common way to share your thoughts and knowledge in class. Every student is required to prepare this assignment from time to time. Prezi is a wonderful website that will help to create an amazing presentation without too much effort and spending lots of time.

Besides, using Prezi, you can keep in touch with people from over the world when you are engaged in distance/online studying.

In Summary

With all these tools, you don’t need to spend too much time on college tasks such as writing an essay or other types of papers. In the time of modern technologies, you can choose a more comfortable learning path and achieve stunning results. The talented experts and some useful resources will help you organize the process of getting an education and becoming a top student.