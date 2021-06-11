If you are thinking about investing in Bitcoin, or want to access it easily, then you should explore the many ways to do so. One of these methods is through PayPal and a credit card. A company called Virwox has a service that lets you buy Bitcoins with PayPal using your credit card as collateral. For this reason, this method is quite safe and easy as long as you make sure that the seller is legitimate and trustworthy. PayPal announced one for bitcoin, in April 2021, laying the foundation for easy purchasing of cryptocurrencies. Not only bitcoin but it was also announced by PayPal that you can now buy Ethereum or other property in your wallet and keep it in any wallet.

How to Buy Bitcoin with PayPal

This is how you can do it. First, sign up for the service if you do not have one. Next, you will be asked to fill out a form where you will have to enter the number of Bitcoins that you want to buy. The minimum amount that a trader has to pay or in between can be termed as the trading fee of the buying and selling this transaction is 0.009331 BTC, which is about $40 at today’s price in US dollars. You can try this method if you are not sure about how many Bitcoins you should buy. Once all your information is entered correctly, click on the “Buy” button at the top right corner of the page and not to wait for the complete transaction to be extended to the next.

Click on Bitcoin in the fiat currency list

Once you land on the Fiat currency section of PayPal. Buying bitcoin is the most popular trading currency which means you can easily buy and sell at any time whenever you want.

Adding Funds to PayPal for buying Bitcoin

Although you can buy Bitcoins using a credit card, the good thing is that you can also use your PayPal account. The only problem which you will have while trading on this platform is that your PayPal balance should be linked to a credit card first before you can start adding funds from PayPal. With PayPal user-friendly interface you can easily buy fiat currencies using added funds too in no time.

Select payment methods

Once you have created the PayPal account and money is added to it it’s time to keep the payment method flowing so that there is no need to add money every time you feel the need to invest in bitcoin. However, as if PayPal doesn’t accept payments from credit cards or in the form of fiat currencies, you can only add money using a debit card. After all these formalities are done it’s time to start buying or investing in bitcoin at a particular price range and time.

Just hit the Buy Now option on the digital platform and the money will be deducted from your PayPal account or when selling then money goes directly into your PayPal account meaning that you don’t have to worry about it at all. Money transfer is easy from PayPal to your bank account in no time safely and securely.

Just by following these steps you can safely and securely buy fiat currencies like Bitcoin and watch your investment grow as the most popular currency in the digital world relies on the top.