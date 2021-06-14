

You need WordPress Themes & Plugins to develop and manage your WordPress website. You can virtually build any kind of design that you want, by yourself, given that you have the right tools and plugins at your disposal.

This is what GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins websites help you with.

These websites offer you access to GPL themes and plugins that the user can download and use for any kind of purpose that they want. The downloader of the GPL products can use, distribute, and even modify the product as per their requirement.

In this article, we are going to review the GPL Guru website for WordPress themes and plugins and its best alternative that you can use instead of this GPL WordPress themes and plugins provider website.

About GPL Guru

GPL Guru is a popular GPL themes and plugins provider website that has been around since Jun 2017. This website offers premium GPL themes and plugins for its users and it has a wide range of themes and plugins that you can check out.

GPL Guru website has simple user interface and a huge base of users from all around the globe. It is a trusted and verified platform that offers 100% unique and authentic products.

The only problem with this website is, it doesn’t have such a massive collection of themes, plugins, and templates also they do not provide automatic update to their customers. And the pricing is also not reasonable depending on the features that the pricing plan has to offer.

Gpl guru is not transparent because we could not fine any reviews resources where can check customers reviews and satisfaction what they think for their services and support, so there is some risk involve to join this gplguru.com

There is a better option that you can go for. Srmehranclub is a GPL website that offers thousands of premium GPL themes and plugins for its users.

Srmehranclub: Best GPL Guru Alternative Website review for GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins

If you want access to thousands of GPL WordPress, Woocommerce Themes and Plugins, We recommend Srmehranclub for you. With a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot, this website is your best choice for downloading Templates, themes and plugins with a GPL license. Srmehranclub has been providing services since 2016.

Srmehranclub – Gpl themes & Gpl plugins offers a wide range of features and tools other than the themes and plugins that it has to offer. You also get custom plugins like Srmehran Toolkit Update and Srmehran Templates Kit that allow you to update your themes and plugins with ease.

Srmehranclub’s website design is simple and user-friendly. You can easily navigate around the different sections of the site to download themes and plugins for your WordPress website.

100% Authentic and Original Products

Srmehranclub is your most trusted source for 100% originalWordPress themes and Plugins. This platform provides authentic GPL products to their customers.

Most of the GPL products providers online don’t give their users access to the original products. These companies distribute nulled and cracked versions that either don’t work at all or deliver poor performance. Plus, using nulled and cracked themes and plugins can also put your entire online business at risk.

Srmehranclub provides access to a massive collection of GPL products that are all authentic and original. You get the original premium quality products that you can use any way you want to on your website.

Srmehranclub vs GPL Guru

Let’s take a closer look at the features of Srmehranclub and GPL Guru to see why we believe that Srmehranclub is a better GPL products provider than GPL Guru

Number of Products

There is a massive difference in the number of themes and plugins provider by Srmehranclub and GPL Guru.

Srmehranclub offers a huge collection of 15500+ Premium GPL Themes, Templates, and Plugins to its users.

GPL Guru website only has about 2800+ themes and plugins that you can choose from.

So, if you want a bigger collection of themes and plugins, Srmehranclub should be your preferred choice.

Variety of Products

Most GPL site only offer themes and plugins for WordPress CMS. You can’t find products for other content management systems on these sites.

Srmehranclub offers WordPress themes and Plugins for CMS and platforms like Joomla, Drupal, Magento, Shopify, OpenCart, Prestashop, and Unbounce etc. You can also find HTML and PHP templates and codes on this website.

Pricing

GPL Guru has just 2 pricing plans.

Monthly Plan: Starts at $14.99/month and the download limit is 12 products per day

Starts at $14.99/month and the download limit is 12 products per day Yearly Plan: Costs about $99/year and the download limit are 12 products per day

Srmehranclub offers a bigger range of membership plans that you can go for. There are about 5 plans that you can choose from

Standard: Costs $29 for first month then $15 per upcoming months and offers 420 products download limit

Costs $29 for first month then $15 per upcoming months and offers 420 products download limit Semester: Costs $59/month and offers 2700 products download limit

Costs $59/month and offers 2700 products download limit Premium: Costs $75/year and offers 5400 products download limit

Costs $75/year and offers 5400 products download limit Lifetime: Costs $107 for Lifetime and offers 7200 products download limit per year

Costs $107 for Lifetime and offers 7200 products download limit per year Super One: Costs $879 for a lifetime and offers unlimited product downloads

You can check out the membership details on the site to learn about discounts on the membership plans as well as the rest of the details associated with these plans.

Safety & Security

Srmehranclub is a safe and secure website with a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot. This website has over 38,500 satisfied customers and over 10 million product downloads so far.

GPL Guru is also safe to use but they don’t really have a wide range of customers who’d vouch for their quality of services….We could not find any reviews platforms like google, facebook and trustpilot sites so it is hard to understand what will you get and how is the their services.

Customer Support

The Customer Support of both the GPLU Guru and Srmehranclub are great. The tech support of Srmehranclub is quite friendly and they are always there to help their customers 24/7.

Srmehranclub offers 24-hours phone support as well. Their team is always there to help you with your WordPress themes and plugins issues, whenever you need it.

Additional Tools & Services

Srmehranclub offers additional tools and plugins that help their customers easily download and update the themes and plugins provided by Srmehranclub.

With GPL Guru, you manually have to go on to the website to get the latest updates for your themes and plugins.

With Srmehranclub, the user can update their plugins straight from their WordPress dashboard using the Srmehranclub Automatic Update and Toolkit Update plugins.

Srmehranclub is always developing new tools and technologies to help facilitate the WordPress themes and plugins download and update process for their users.

So, which GPL WordPress Themes & Plugins Provider you should go for?

Srmehranclub has a bigger collection of GPL WordPress themes and Plugins and it offers more product downloads in a month than the GPL Guru website.

Plus, Srmehranclub also has a lot of custom WordPress plugins that are made just for Srmehranclub users. These plugins help Srmehranclub easily update their WordPress themes and Plugins. You don’t get such features with GPL guru or any other GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins provider.

So, in our opinion, Srmehranclub is a better choice for GPL WordPress themes and Plugin’s provider that you should go for. Check out the massive collection of GPL WordPress themes and plugins at Srmehranclub to develop and manage your WordPress website.

Final Words

No matter how you look at it, Srmehranclub is better than GPL Guru in every way. Although there are a lot of GPL provider sites out there, they just don’t offer the kind of huge collection of themes and plugins that Srmehranclub has to offer. We highly recommend that you check out the pricing plans of Srmehranclub and buy the one that works the best for you. These are third party websites so you must research before join any GPL company.