It has been dubbed the revelation book of the year by American critics. Weeks after staying among the lists of the best-selling titles, Greenlights , written by the film star Matthew McConaughey, arrives in Spain with a warning: it is not an ordinary autobiography.

“It’s called Greenlights because it’s a story about how I and everyone can get more green lights out of the life we ​​live. We don’t like red and yellow lights because they take up time. When we realize that they all end up turning green, there is when life becomes a poem and we begin to get what we want and need. ” McConaughey dixit .

If someone is still not clear about the famous green lights that give the title to this peculiar work written by the Oscar-winning actor ( Dallas Buyers Club , 2013), we will specify that it is a kind of mental state, a scenario in which everything can be translated into confirmations and successes. But McConaughey reflects on how red and yellow lights also eventually turn green, and the need for us to be able to detect, build and design them on our way.

The protagonist of the True Detective series warns that this book should not be approached as a conventional memoir. Not as a tip book either. “Rather, it is a playbook based on the adventures of my life,” he clarifies. Striking green lights: Matthew McConaughey shares his compass for navigating through life. ‘Greenlights’ has been published in Spain by Libros Cúpula and is now on sale.

Moviegoers will love episodes like the one he recounts how he landed the title role in A Time to Kill (1996, Joel Schumacher), a film that definitely launched him to stardom from his anonymous existence in Hollywood.

For the more adventurous readers, he will conquer his journey in the style of Jack Kerouac as a concept of life and growth. And any curious person will be able to enjoy its fluid prose and its pearls of vital wisdom (“There is a difference between art and personal expression. All art is personal expression. Not all personal expression is art”).

It is the vital compass of someone who has lived 51 years that go a long way, from various concussions from falling trees, naked arrests, sexual blackmail or encounters with cougars. Also, of course, the search for love, the births of their children and the fears that every human being faces.