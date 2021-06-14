We live in a world where technology is intertwined with our lives. In a way, technology has made our lives easier, improving how we do things and making accomplishing our goals more manageable. For entrepreneurs, technology has had a significant impact on their businesses, making it easy to take them to the next level. Especially now when COVID-19 has brought hiccups in many businesses. Small business owners employ technology in many aspects of their businesses, from enhancing productivity and boosting customer satisfaction and financial management. But these just scratch the surface of what technology offers entrepreneurs. These are more opportunities new technology offers small businesses.

Subscription-based SaaS

For years, small businesses have failed against giant players because they cannot afford giant enterprise technology. Obtaining SaaS tools was pricey, limiting their disposal to mega-corporation; however, technology changed the game. With the different kinds of SaaS products available today, small businesses can pay a small recurring fee they can afford through a subscription-based system and allowing them access to the same software as the big players.

Social platforms

Gone are the days when entrepreneurs had to pay for marketing and advertising in the media. Today all you need is an account on the social platform to reach your target demographic. Marketing your business no longer has to cost thousands of dollars. Social media has become an untapped market for small businesses. Small businesses can share their business posts on their social media to expand their market reach by hiring influencers to promote their product at a small fee.

Tech-assisted shopping

Online shopping has changed the world as we know it. Individuals can now shop for anything they need with a click. It is convenient and safer, more so in response to Covid related disruption where there is limited movement. Businesses are creating a contactless experience by selling agricultural products online. Customers browse for groceries they need, allowing them to pay virtually and have their items delivered to their doorstep.

Productivity tools

When starting a small business, getting the hang of things can be a challenge. Before hiring a team to delegate tasks, you need to set up a foundation for the business. Time management is essential when establishing your business because there is a lot to do within minimal time. Thanks to technology, there are productivity tools you can use to maneuver through your roles and attain excellent outcomes.

Chatbots

Are you ever worried about clients reaching out to you when you are offline? Don’t fret because you now have Andy.

Hi, my name is Andy. How can I help?

Rings a bell? Small business owners can now give round-the-clock support to their customers without hiring a full-time staff. Chatbots can manage customer interactions and help clients solve problems instantly. Through the information provided by customers, they can track and respond to inquiries as needed.

Connection

When you ask a room full of people whether they have heard of Zoom, many people will say they have. However, if you asked the same question before March last year, many would have had no idea what it was. Virtual meeting apps have grown in popularity since COVID and Zoom are among them. Small business owners have embraced video conferencing tools as they have been a great help in keeping them in touch with their teams and clients. Entrepreneurs who offer services like fitness classes, cooking classes, and even therapy can still do so virtually.

As a small business owner, you may not know the impact developing technology plays on your business’s growth and efficiency. Hopefully, this article has shed more light on why staying on top of small business tech trends can help your business. Many changes are happening every day; given how the past year turned out, it is best to equip yourself with tech to help you maneuver your business.