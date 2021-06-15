Whether you are an avid online casino player constantly looking for a new challenge or someone who’s recently moved to the United Kingdom and is looking at all the available options, you surely want to learn all about the casinos that have recently launched in the country. Even as a complete novice when it comes to playing online casino games, you still want some fresh websites as they usually use the latest technology.

To learn more and ensure you pick the right one, keep on reading for a useful guide on new UK casinos.

How to find the newest casinos

If you are new to the world of gambling, you might not know where to start your search and what to look for before you join any of the websites. Regardless of whether you are in the UK or some other country, there are very useful casino review websites like CasinoTopsOnline that you can visit in order to learn more about every casino that catches your eye. Besides helping you learn more about bonuses, promotions, and various games, websites like these are very useful when you go traveling as you can easily check whether online casinos are legal in the country you’re visiting and which casinos are best to play games on.

When you narrow down your choice to a few, it’s always recommended comparing them to see which ones offer the best benefits. For example, you want to make a comparison of all the games they offer. Usually, more variety is better, but this might not matter if you like playing only one specific game.

Then, you want to look into the bonuses and promotions you can expect. A welcome bonus is standard, but maybe you can find some interesting ones that not every casino offers. Lastly, see which payment methods are available and how long deposits and withdrawals take.

Now, let’s go into some details when it comes to the newest casinos that launched in the UK.

Spin Rio

If you want to join a never-ending fiesta, Spin Rio is the website for you. With over 1500 games, this online casino has everything from the most popular slots to all sorts of table games all the way to scratch cards.

In addition to an impressive collection of games, Spin Rio welcomes new UK players with 100 spins and a bonus of up to £50. Make sure to check the terms and conditions, though, as the welcome package has a 35x wagering requirement. Moreover, keep in mind that 24/7 customer support is not available.

Barz

Barz is another online casino that provides players with fairness and interactive entertainment. From mobile scratch cards and table sports to video poker machines and 3D slots, this provider offers many interesting options to its users.

While only Euro is currently accepted, various payment methods are available to players, such as Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Neteller, PayPal, and so on. Barz guarantees truthful communication through their customer support that can be reached 24/7/365.

Plaza Royal

While it was launched in 2020, Plaza Royal Casino is still pretty new on the market. Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and encrypted using the latest 128-bit SSL technologies, you can rest assured that you will be safe while wagering on this website.

Even though the game portfolio is on the smaller side, you can find a wide array of table games including classics like poker, roulette, and blackjack as well as an extensive offer of slots. Even virtual sports are available.

Skol Casino

With over 2500 games from 112 different providers, Skol Casino is one of the most varied casinos out there. In addition to the neatly organized offer, you can also enjoy a wide array of bonuses. The welcome bonus consists of five bonuses that amount to £1300, and 250 free spins. After that, different bonuses are available on a daily basis.

Another big plus is the fact that they have a fully responsive website, meaning that you can easily navigate it on various devices. Moreover, there is no limit on deposits and withdrawals.

Amazon Slots

Amazon Slots Casino comes with a collection of more than 1200 games, most of which are slots while there are around 20 table games you can opt for as well. Visa and MasterCard, as well as PayPal and Paysafecard, are accepted but if you’re thinking about using cryptocurrencies for online betting, you’ll be pretty disappointed as it’s not currently available.

Bonuses abound, however, and you can expect everything from a welcome bonus to a birthday bonus.

PlayToro

Finally, you should also look into PlayToro if you’re looking for a new casino. With a minimum deposit of €10 and a variety of payment methods, this online casino offers everything from slots and table games to live casino and mobile casino.

However, you might not like that there is no FAQ page on the website, and you will have to contact support through email or live chat that is not available 24/7.

If you’re on the lookout for new casinos in the UK, you’ll be glad to hear that there are quite a few for you to choose from. Take all the benefits and drawbacks into account before joining them.