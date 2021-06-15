The price of electricity is skyrocketing at what time should I not put the appliances and which ones consume the most?

The electricity bill for this June will be considerably high, especially after the maximums in the price that will be reached this Wednesday, June 16.

How to put the washing machine to save on the electricity bill?

Electricity in the wholesale market may reach maximums of up to 105.51 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) this Wednesday , being able to even exceed the maximums reached during the Filomena storm .

However, there will also be minimum hours , in which, although the price per megawatt hour will remain high compared to other months, it will be considerably lower than the most expensive moments.

It will also be necessary to take into account the rate system for time sections that was established in Spain on June 1:

Peak section: it is the most expensive interval and runs (Monday to Friday) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Flat section: it involves an intermediate cost and runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight .

Valley section: the cheapest rate and is established on weekends and holidays from 24.00 to 8.00 .

Thus, starting from that base, this Wednesday the highest price will be recorded between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (105.51 euros / MWh), and the minimum between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (82.58 euros / MWh).

Apart from trying to reduce consumption during the hourly periods in which the price is higher, there are other factors that can influence the bill at the end of the month, such as taking into account which appliances are the ones that consume the most.

The new price of electricity in household appliances

Iron at dawn to save money? These are the home appliances that consume the most … and the least

Small household appliances, for example, – microwaves, ceramic hob, coffee maker, vacuum cleaner and iron – are the household appliances that produce the most consumption and can represent 27% of the total energy expenditure of a home, according to Red Eléctrica de España.

As for the largest, beyond those that cannot be disconnected (such as the refrigerator, for example), there are others that, if they are disconnected during the most expensive hours , it can translate into a decrease in the total price of the monthly bill : the washing machine, the oven, the dryer, the vacuum cleaner, the dishwasher and the television are some of them.