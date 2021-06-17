Every business wants to increase its online sales. Whether you have a small online electronics store or a giant like Amazon, increasing your sales through the possibilities offered by the internet is what you are most interested in. The good news is that there are dozens of ways you can stand out from the crowd and gain more traffic and more sales. Below, you will find some specific strategies that you can apply to increase your online sales.

Impress new customers with an excellent follow-up email

Unfortunately, for many businesses, the customer experience ends as soon as they have the customer’s money in their hands. This is a big mistake if you want this customer to buy from you again unless you offer them free products or Free Bets so that they might come back. To increase your online sales volume, make sure you follow a careful, polite, and helpful follow-up process for new customers. When someone makes an online purchase, he especially appreciates receiving an email that contains all the information about the market, including tracking code, customer service information, links to related products.

Therefore, it’s important that you don’t forget your customers as soon as they give you their credit card information. On the contrary, the more attention you give them after a purchase, the more likely they are to become loyal customers who talk to their friends about how good you are.

Take advantage of Remarketing

Whether you are running a PPC (Pay Per Click) campaign or a Facebook ad, if you don’t take advantage of remarketing, you are missing out on a huge opportunity to win over those who saw your business but didn’t immediately make a purchase from you, something very common in the world of E-commerce.

Remarketing is one of the most effective solutions in increasing online sales. Not only does it keep your brand in the minds of prospective customers, thus increasing your recognition, but it also greatly increases your chances of winning a sale as it targets people who have already made up their minds to buy something from you.

Use Ad Extensions in your ads

AdWords ads allow you to use Ad Extensions, which make your ads bigger, with more points to click, with a higher CTR (click-through-rate), and at no extra cost.

Create a sense of urgency

It’s certainly essential to be honest with your audience about who you are and what you do, but no one stops you from creating a sense of urgency in your users by convincing them to buy from you right away.

Special offers and limited edition products attract the interest of consumers and create a feeling of urgency. You can also offer a financial incentive to customers who respond directly to your ads, such as free shipping or a discount.

Give fewer options

Many people believe that the more products you have, the more sales you will have, which is not always the truth. In many cases, a wide range of options can, on the contrary, lead to indecision, which in turn can mean lost sales.

If you have a wide range of products, consider building your website to give visitors limited options every time. You can, for example, increase your categories so that each category includes fewer products, or you can focus on fewer products and display them individually.

Reduce Checkout Losses

Take out unnecessary steps in the checkout, skip junk fields on forms, provide plenty of payment options, and allow users to complete a purchase without registering a new user.

Communicate with your customers on social media

Social media is offered for precisely what its name implies: socialization. If you use social media just to promote your products, you may be misusing it. Sooner or later, you will tire your users, and they will consider your page spam. On the contrary, you can gain brand awareness, engagement, customer satisfaction, and sales if you use social media to develop relationships with your customers. Personally address your customers, answer their questions and give them the attention they need in order to gain their trust.

Invest in quality product photos

Research has proved that a well-looking dish actually tastes better than bad-looking food. The fact that what looks good or bad matters to people is one reason to invest in good product photos.

No matter what you sell, your photos should be attractive and of good resolution, as well as present as many photos per product as possible. Try not to miss anything as you place photos of products from every angle. Since they don’t have the opportunity to try the products before they purchase them, think about how important it is for your online customers to have the best possible picture of the products they’re interested in.

Give Gmail Ads a chance

Gmail ads are a way to get into your users’ inbox without knowing their email. One of the most effective ways to do this is by targeting competitors’ keywords. People who are in the market and interested in your competitors are already receiving emails that mention keywords that have to do with their brand. By targeting these keywords, you may be able to change their mind.

Find out where they came from (the clientele)

Studying your statistics is something that can only do you good. We aren’t saying to make a living from analytics, but knowing at all times which are the biggest sources of traffic is essential. You may even be surprised by some statistics. For example, an organic search may not be your top sales channel, but people who find you through organic search and then see an ad on Facebook may be your number one customer. Doing so could increase your Facebook remarketing budget.