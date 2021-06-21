Try Instagram if you have tons of clothes to remove from your wardrobe, and they are still in pretty good condition. After all, it is a good thought. Such efforts can help reduce the burden of waste on the planet. Anyway, Instagram can be the best place to get rid of them quickly. Just be careful about pricing and presentation. Since these are old wears, people would expect a low price tag and more options. Hence, it will pay to prepare for this challenge. It can be fun. Are you worried about your low follower number? Well, it is a legitimate concern. You need more followers and engagement to make things work in your favor.

To start, you can buy likes and comments from a third-party vendor. It will give you exposure to more audiences, and follower count will increase eventually. Now, let’s focus on other strategies.

Promote sale through Insta stories

Your closet sale is an event because you want to sell your garments immediately. If you already have a brand value attached to your account, the job will be easier. You have a ready audience. Else, you can use Stories to let people know about your closet sale. Choose a few favorite items to hook the attention. You can embed countdown sticker in Stories to enable interested people to join in when the sale goes live.

Build perfect visuals

Instagram brought focus on photos and videos in a big way. So, quite logically, you would want to use these functions to give your audience a good view of what you have in store for them. Make sure the background is bright for the photograph. Usually, natural light works best. Please pose in a few of your dresses. Also, don’t keep any furniture or accessory in the backdrop to eliminate the risk of distraction. Sometimes, you may not have adequate time to do a photo shoot. You can rescue the situation by digging out your old photographs in those clothes you intend to sell.

Provide proper details

Pictures can convince a person to explore a choice. But they may want some more details, like size, care instructions, material, and condition of the cloth. These are basic things you need even when you buy a fresh piece online. So, don’t hesitate to share them. People can reach out to you through DMs. Respond to them actively, so they know you are genuine and cooperative. It also helps build trust. Even if they don’t buy, they can recommend you to someone from their IG contact.

Keep a fair price

It is quite a critical element. If your clothes are aged, you would want to attach a low price to them. Don’t try to profit from them because getting money through selling old clothes is not a small feat. Also, buyers will show interest when they see value in your offering.

There are many such elements you have to put together. But once you hit all the right notes, your old clothes will quickly sell out, and you can make a decent sum out of this activity.