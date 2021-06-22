Whether you are a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, there are so many factors involved in the process of buying a home. From choosing the right location to hiring a good estate agent, from getting pre-approved for a mortgage to deciding on a budget, there is so much to do! If you’ve been thinking about buying a house shortly, Grosvenor Billinghurst experienced estate agents in Cobham lists some of the most important things you should look for while buying a home in 2021.

The Location

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the housing market in the UK had its ups and downs. While the value of prime property in some areas dropped drastically, the demand for detached properties in upcoming suburbs and developing areas soared. So, if you want to buy a house in 2021, you need to choose the location wisely. If you buy a house in an upcoming area such as Surrey, Reading, Manchester or Cardiff, the value of your property will probably rise tremendously in the coming years.

The Size of the House

Are you looking to shift into a bigger home? Are you looking to buy a home to start a family? Are you moving out of the city centre to retire in the quiet suburbs? Based on your needs and requirements, you need to decide how big or small your house should be. Figure out how many bedrooms and bathrooms you need and have a fair idea of what size you want the house to be. While having a big home is great when you have a large family, it also requires a whole lot of maintenance and upkeep. On the other hand, a small home is easy to furnish, but there isn’t too much space for guests.

The Kitchen

Thanks to the pandemic, more and more people have started cooking at home. So, if you’re one of those people who have begun to enjoy a home-cooked meal, you know the importance of having a good kitchen. Is the kitchen big enough? Is there adequate space for all your appliances? Does the kitchen have enough storage? Examine the kitchen thoroughly!

The Garden and Outdoor Space

Who doesn’t love to see freshly cut grass, beautiful flowers and gorgeous landscaping from the comfort of their living room? Now, as more people have started working from home, the demand for a house with a garden, or just some private outdoor space, has become very common. If you’re thinking about buying a house in 2021, you should make sure to look at properties that have gardens, patios or private terraces. If there is another lockdown in the future, at least you won’t have to be cooped up in your home! Also, if you decide to sell your home later, you’ll get a much higher value for a property with a garden.

The Structure

You can change the interiors of the house, you can renovate the place, and you can even hire an interior designer to completely change the look and feel of the property, but you cannot change the structure. So, before you decide to buy a house, make sure that you actually like the structure and the overall layout.

The Small Details

Are there any leaky faucets? Is the water pressure too low? This might indicate plumbing problems. Are the walls damp? Is the roof leaking? Are there any signs of leaking in the attic? This might indicate problems with the roof and the structure, which could cost thousands of pounds to repair. Are there any signs of mould? Does the basement have water damage? What is the quality of the wiring like? What kind of heating and cooling system does the property have? You need to look at all the finer details and inspect the house thoroughly, just to make sure everything is how it should be.

While all the above-mentioned factors are of utmost importance, you need to keep a budget in mind. The vaccine has been rolled out, the economy is going to start thriving, and the pandemic seems to be under control, but unfortunately, no one is certain of what the future holds. What if there is a severe third wave that comes about? What if the UK economy crashes in the near future? What if you get laid off from your place of work? You need to sit down with a financial expert and figure out exactly how much you can afford to spend on your new home without living the rest of your life in debt! Once you have a realistic budget in mind, you should get in touch with estate agents in Surrey to find the perfect home for you.