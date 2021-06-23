The Open Transport Initiative and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Scotland have teamed up to release a new diagram that is the first to align transport and mobility to data terminology already used by sectors such as banking, energy and smart cities.

‘The Data Spectrum for Transport and Mobility’ is the result of a detailed piece of work to adapt the Data Spectrum from the Open Data Institute to transport and mobility data.

Like many sectors, transport and mobility is currently undergoing a data and technology evolution.

Whether it’s accessible across a transport ecosystem, locatable by numerous mobility service providers or securely shared and interoperable between different transport accounts managed by a single customer, there has been a significant change in the way data is understood and managed.

To help with this process, MaaS Scotland – the industry association for Scotland’s Mobility-as-a-Service community – and The Open Transport Initiative have created The Data Spectrum for Transport & Mobility.

It will be of use to individuals and organisations in the transport and mobility sector who are looking for greater clarity on the emerging data ecosystem, providing a simple way of defining the range and types of transport and mobility data, as well as offering sector-specific examples.

It’s hoped that by improving understanding, The Data Spectrum will be the first step towards wider and more standardised data interoperability between transport providers, local and national transport authorities, MaaS platforms and their solution providers.

The Data Spectrum for Transport and Mobility is published under Creative Commons “by SA” license, meaning it is free for anyone to use and share.

For feedback or suggestions, email: contact@opentransport.co.uk

Notes to editors

MaaS Scotland

MaaS Scotland is the focal point for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) activities in Scotland, establishing a formal network for the vibrant Scottish MaaS eco-system, and facilitating initiatives that will deliver the benefits of this transformational opportunity to Scotland.

A joint venture, operated by Technology Scotland and ScotlandIS, the network now consists of over 75 public and private sector organisations from across the MaaS supply chain in Scotland making it one of the largest networks of its kind in Europe.

The Open Transport Initiative

The Open Transport Initiative was set up to create and support the adoption of Open Standards for sharing data across the transport and mobility sector.

Its role is to: