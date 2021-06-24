It’s hard to match the pure thrill of a live casino game – especially if it’s played on a game table. There are many variations of games played on a table. Each tabletop game brings its own rush, whether it’s played with a pair of dice or a deck (or multiple decks) of cards.

To take us through the various games available, we’ve enlisted the help of a specialist. Sultés Szilvia has years of gaming experience and has lent her expertise to contribute to this article.

A casino game table usually takes centre stage in land-based casinos, and the glitz and glamour that accompanies it has now been transferred to our online kaparós sorsjegy. This means that you can play your favourite tabletop casino game online.

Here’s a couple of the most popular table games you’d find in a casino.

Poker

Arguably one of the world’s most popular card games. There are three variations of poker games, called “stud”, “draw”, or “community” games. In a stud game, you’re dealt a hand of cards (usually five to seven), and you need to make the best hand out of the cards you’ve been given.

A draw game gives the player the chance to trade some of their cards to provide the opportunity at a better hand. Community games give each player a unique card (called the hole card) and “community” cards to build a winning hand. They’re called community cards because everyone at the table can play off these as well.

People enjoy this game so much that poker game table sets are available to private players so you can recreate the thrill of poker right in your own home.

It isn’t just an enjoyable card game, either. Researchers have proven that poker players are excellent investors as well.

Baccarat

Another card game that is widely played in casinos around the world is the baccarat table game. Its history and origin may be disputed, but its popularity isn’t one of the highest earners for casinos in North America and Asia in recent years.

It’s a comparing card game played between a player and a banker. Cards 2 through 9 are scored according to their value. Higher cards like 10, king, queen and jack are zero scoring cards. Jokers aren’t used at all.

If a beginning draw total is between zero and five, the player will have to take a third card. However, if the original draw is six or seven, the player stands. The croupier uses a tableau for playing rules. The tableau determines the way the croupier deals or confirms winners.

Blackjack

Yet another card game makes the list of popular table games. Although its popularity has waned in recent years, it’s still played in many casinos.

Blackjack aims to have the cards that you’re dealt to add up to 21, or as close to it as possible.

Blackjack is popular because it can be played by novice game players, and mathematicians alike, with an equal chance of being a winner.

Craps

Also called seven-eleven, because throwing a seven or eleven total with a pair of dice will give you a win.

This is a simplistic explanation of the game, but it’s immensely popular with casinos. You don’t have to be a “shooter” to play. Bystanders can bet for or against the player throwing the dice to determine their winnings.

Roulette

The croupier spins the wheel in one direction and spins a ball in another direction around a track on the wheel’s outer edge.

As the ball’s speed decreases, it falls into pockets of red or black numbers.

A win is declared if the bet placed matches the location of the ball on the roulette wheel.

Many claim it can be beaten by science. We don’t know about that, but we do know it’s very entertaining to see the ball bounce around the wheel and come to a standstill in a pocket.

Conclusion

Whether you like a round table card game like poker or something a bit more lively like craps & roulette, there is a casino game table that suits your fancy.