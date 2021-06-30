Tired of doing a 9 to 5 job just to earn a fixed payment? Well, making extra money does not really harm anybody. However, with so many expenses going around, you may find it tough to manage your finances with one day job. So here are a few side hustles that may help in stabilizing your financial situation.

1. Get a Part-Time Job:

Getting a part-time job is the easiest way to make side money. There are many ways to get extra money doing another job like babysitting, dog-walking, working in a cafe, etc. You can also look for part-time jobs online as they are easily available nowadays. You just need to have enough time to make money.

2. Virtual Assistant:

The pandemic has opened doors to several online jobs. You do not need to sit in an office to work, which is the best part. They can help with several tasks like bookkeeping, social media, administrative, customer service, etc. It is easy to find a job as a virtual assistant as all companies need such a set-up.

3. Instagram Influencer:

This seems to be the most sought career with millennials. We agree not everyone can sing and act, but you can use this platform to create a personal brand of yours. It is not easy to get followers that easily, so it will take time to actually earn from this platform. But if you have the time and the interest, you can patiently work upon it to become an influencer and monetize all opportunities that come your way.

4. Start Blogging:

Blogging is another option you can think of if you like to write and are passionate about this. However, let us warn you it is not an easy task, and not everyone succeeds, so if you are not looking for an immediate income, you may think about this.

5. Paid Surveys:

This may sound unreal, but you actually get paid to do a few surveys. This seems to be a quick way of making income; you just need to participate in as many surveys as possible. Companies like to gather relevant input from people to collect data; hence paid surveys are a real thing.

6. Print on Demand Store:

Customizing t-shirts and other items have become such a trend that it is a viable business you can set up. This takes less time and can actually make a good profit. For example, you can print on t-shirts, coasters, phone cases, and mugs if you create custom artwork. In addition, you can choose drop ship products to make the process simpler and deliver products directly to the customer.

7. Affiliate Marketer:

This is a job that will pay you well, but this also means you have to know the field. There is a learning curve you will need to go through before you even start making money. You can use platforms like Amazon to affiliate market by recommending their products. You can use platforms like blogs or social media to do this. You again need to build some credibility to influence people to purchase those products. The key is to focus on the needs of the user. If there is a demand, then people will definitely want to get the product as a solution.

8. Begin Freelancing:

Freelancing is a sure-shot way to bring in the extra bucks. Just enroll in any of the freelancing websites. You will meet hundreds of employers who are willing to hire freelancers based on their skill set. So, whatever you are good at, you can explore through these platforms. In fact, this is the best way to make money out of your passion.

9. Dropshipping Business:

If you want to get into the product business but do not wish to deal with large inventories, a dropshipping business is the best way to go. You need not invest in big start-up costs hence reducing the risk. The inventory is held by the manufacturer who directly shipped it to the customer for you. Your main focus can be diverted to marketing, sales, and customer service. This is a great option for people with marketing skills, and you get to be the owner of your own business.

10. Smart Investments:

A side hustle is not just about making money by giving your valuable time. You can also make extra money by indulging in trading, but you have to be willing to take risks. If you do not feel confident about owning an asset, you can try your hands on CFD trading as an alternative. To learn more, check out this trading guide.

The Bottom Line:

You can pick any one of the side jobs based on your skillset. Learn the terms of your current organization as you must have signed a contract with them. You need to read carefully if there are terms that may restrict you from doing certain business type which may clash with the company’s interest. There are several other side hustle options available as well. Choose one based on the time you can give after your 9 to 5 job. Do not forget to balance your work and life, too.