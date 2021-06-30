Finding work life balance is perhaps one of the highest aspirational goals today. However, this is not an easy task. Learning the skills that will allow us to create a balanced lifestyle can be really complicated if we don’t know where to begin.

IM Academy is an online school that teaches people from all around the world how to use strategies to operate the Forex and digital currency markets. Courses start with the very basics so that even those without previous knowledge can follow the explanations all the way to becoming knowledgeable in the subject.

In addition, at IM Academy students can also learn everything they need to know to create an online business from scratch. They will also be able to learn key strategies that will help them manage an ecommerce business, no prior experience required.

What is taught at IM Academy?

IM Academy includes four main modules called academies. Each one of these academies will help students build a solid knowledge around each of the pillars that will empower them to become knowledgeable in both trading and online businesses. In practice, these modules are courses that are independent from each other. This means that students will be able to take them according to their own interests and at their own pace.

Applied Methodology

The methodology used in the academy enables students to learn at their own speed in an easy way that includes:

Go live sessions: There are unlimited interactive online sessions held by expert teachers that will help to solve any additional questions that students may have. These sessions are available at different times and in 13 languages so that anyone can fit them into their daily schedules. Recorded video lessons that can be watched as many times as needed so that students learn the basics. There are more than 450 modules available to watch. Online quizzes: At the end of each video there is an optional quiz to review the module’s main takeaways and ensure that they are understood before moving to the next lesson.

Furthermore, IM Academy puts at students’ disposal three different mobile apps so that they can keep learning about markets, personal finance, and trading from their mobile phones, wherever they are.

How the educational content is structured

It is possible for someone to decide what module (or modules) they want to focus on at any point. This means that students will keep learning things in their own ways. For this purpose, IM Academy enables people to subscribe to each one of the academies (FRX, HFX, DCX, or ECX) separately. Each academy has an initial cost of $234 with a monthly fee of $174.

Those who are most ambitious will be able to benefit directly from the Elite Academy. This program gives full access to all trading academies (FRX, HFX, DCX, and ECX) for an initial fee of $324 and a monthly fee of just $274. This is the ideal option for those students who are committed to learning everything there is to know about trading currency markets.

Why choose IM Academy

There are a lot of online courses that teach trading and ecommerce but not many of them are truly focused on educating, empowering, and enriching their students to the point where they become truly successful. IM Academy gives its students all the necessary tools to ensure they reach their maximum potential.

Thanks to IM Academy’s methodology, students have live access to more than 100 expert educators, asking questions and reviewing key concepts with them. Along this line, IM Academy offers a whole array of strategies so students can best decide which ones fit their skills and interests.

