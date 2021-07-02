Sudden and uncontrolled disturbances in the brain that interrupt the regular neural connections cause seizures. Various reasons, ranging from high fever to concussions, sleep deprivation, drug abuse, or epilepsy, can lead to convulsions. We generally administer anticonvulsant medications to the patients having attacks. But there is a slim chance for such medicines to work for all. Additionally, the side effects associated with anti-epileptic and anticonvulsant drugs sometimes outweigh their benefits. The inefficiency of these medicines makes us ponder that we need many improvements regarding better drugs and treatment options. New methods to combat seizures in the populace are under constant research.

CBD oil with CBN is an all-natural product that can help with seizures without any common medication drawbacks. We get CBD or Cannabidiol from the Cannabis Sativa plant. It bears no association with the feeling of mind-altering “high.” So who consumes CBD? People who have anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, stress, and other related conditions take CBD to help ease the symptoms, more often than not, as a medicine. Cannabinol (CBN) is another cannabinoid that has slight psychoactive properties but high medicinal potential.

Cannabinoids for seizures?

China and India had acknowledged the medicinal use of cannabis for centuries. By the 19th century, the therapeutic use of cannabis derivatives had already reached Europe and the US. Preclinical trials have observed anticonvulsant activity of CBN and CBD with minimal adverse effects. Moreover, simultaneous administration of CBD and CBN in studies has resulted in precise beneficial interactions.

Human studies are limited, but optimal observations promise great results. For example, CBD plus CBN administrations have helped treat adult and infantile seizure activity, especially when given high doses. In addition, the oral ingestion of CBD+CBN isolates promotes sleep, reduces anxiety and depression symptoms, relieves stress, displays antioxidative properties, and relieves pain. It proved to be a well tolerant drug showing minimal side effects.

CBD and CBN combination is legal in several states of the US and Canada for the treatment of epilepsy and other seizure-related symptoms.

CBD for Seizures: What does the research say?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Epidiolex, a refined type of CBD, to treat convulsive activity and drug-resistant epilepsy.

A review notes the potential benefits of CBD:

Reduced inflammation

Antioxidant properties

Antipsychotic properties

Neuroprotective substance

Adjunction to some cancer treatments

Immunosuppression

A 2020 review concluded that CBD could be a potential treatment option for a variety of neurodegenerative diseases. Ongoing research suggests CBD can potentially treat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. Much of this evidence originates from the results of small or dated studies. Thus, newer research studies are needed to corroborate these claims.

How it works

We don’t know much about the pharmacological action of CBD yet. However, the several mechanisms of action and pharmacological effects attributed to CBD have been well documented and are under study. The anticonvulsant effects of CBD were one of the first pharmacological actions defined for this compound back in the 1970s.

The endocannabinoid system of neurotransmitters and receptors found in our body helps regulate sleep, appetite, pain, and immune response. CBD and CBN are said to interact with these receptors to modify bodily functions. Animal trials and studies suggest that CBD displays anticonvulsant properties. It brings down neuron excitability and seizure activity by affecting the GPR55 and TRP1 receptors. Although fewer studies focus on the effects of CBN, the observed sedative and anticonvulsant effects of CBN are similar to CBD. However, higher doses of CBN showed anti-epileptic results in studies conducted on mice.

In a 2018 review of studies, cannabis products rich in CBD appeared to be more effective at reducing convulsant activity than pure CBD. The entourage effect of cannabinoids contributes to this result. CBD taken in combination with CBN reinforces the anti-convulsant, sleep-aiding, pain-relieving, and other calming effects. The side effects associated with CBN or other cannabinoids are also restricted by CBD and vice versa, making the CBD+CBN combo a better choice than the isolates.

There is contradictory information about the pro and anti-convulsant effects of smoked cannabis. But some blame it upon the varying amounts of THC and other cannabis derivatives found in the unregulated commercial product. According to a 2020 study, patients who used a commercial CBD product had a 70% rise in seizures, whereas those who took prescription CBD showed a 39% reduction. Thus, it is essential to ensure the purity of the CBD and CBN in the product used to treat seizures. CBD+CBN oil is one of the best ways to consume the two cannabinoids safely and healthily.

Concerns and Side effects of CBD+CBN oil

CBD and CBN have good safety profiles – high efficiency and minimal risks. However, interactions with other medicines can prove to be detrimental to the overall health of the patient. It would be best to carefully consider the additives present in CBD oil during treatment headed by a professional or self-administered. In specific trials, patients who used CBD+CBN products had an increase in the number of seizures. However, there is ongoing research to optimize chemical concentrations.

CBD oil isn’t a miracle cure. It doesn’t eradicate epilepsy, but it can help eliminate or reduce its symptoms. In addition, CBD oil may allow patients to ease off of other drugs that have serious side effects, including anemia, low platelet levels, liver failure, pancreatitis, and allergic reactions. If you are using CBD as an anticonvulsant, abrupt change in medicine is inadvisable.

Conclusion

Research regarding CBD and CBN efficiency in treating seizures is still ongoing. Using CBD+CBN natural remedies as a replacement for traditional therapies is not viable yet; however, their potential as an alternative therapy is evident. Nevertheless, CBD and CBN still need more research before concluding their viability as a definite treatment for seizures.

You should take CBD derivatives like CBD oil with CBN for sleep, pain relief, anxiety and depression, stress, or other issues only after consulting with a doctor. Since there isn’t much information available about CBN, several factors like age, health, and other medical conditions should be intimated to the physician to determine the appropriate dose and dosage.