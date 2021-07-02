In today’s fast-paced and hectic environment, we seek quick results. Everything instantly is gaining popularity. May it be instant noodles, instant pain reliever, or instant pick-up. Today youth have to deal with all kinds of mental pressures. Pressures to fit into the so-called social society. Tensions relating to studies, then obligations relating to job stability. Demands relating to relationships and family. Due to these pressures and to keep up with this everyday changing world, we neglect our physical health. Sometimes it is seen that we tend to take refuge in habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, and even addiction to drugs. Smoking has become a modern trend amongst the youth. Even teenagers are smoking these days. We all are somewhat aware that regular smoking can cause lung cancer; however, do you know its death rate is much more than any other form of cancer? Further, smoking causes COPD, heart disease, asthma, diabetes, and arthritis.

To escape from our current mental state for some time, we tend to adopt methods that will get us high. People are going for alternatives like vaping (smoking through e-cigarettes or other devices), considering it to be less harmful. A new emerging trend with youngsters these days is CBD oil vaping through CBD cartridges, CBD vape juice, and other CBD strains.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant. It is then watered down with carrier oils like coconut and hemp seed oil. CBD is a chemical compound derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, which contains less than 0.3% of THC, unlike marijuana. Thus, it helps treat various medical conditions these days.

Some health benefits of using CBD include:

Can relieve pain

Can reduce anxiety and stress

Can reduce the frequency of seizures

Can reduce skin-related issues like acne

Is being used in cancer treatment.

Can benefit heart health

All you need to know about CBD oil Vaping

Vaping CBD oil is a new trend among today’s young generation. It is becoming a popular way to take CBD. We should know that vaping is still an unsafe practice and can cause lung injury, which is nowadays called EVALI. If vaping CBD oil, one should take most care of the products they use. With a large assortment of CBD products available in the market, you should choose the appropriate one after doing your research. One must have observed that people wanting to quit smoking also tend to opt for vaping for the transitional period. Nevertheless, this method may be less harmful but not 100% safe.

Some ways in which you can enhance your CBD vaping experience:

If using medications for different illnesses, always consult a doctor before incorporating CBD in your daily regime in any form. Though CBD oil is the best way to take CBD, one should understand which ones are for vaping.

Various types of CBD that can be used for vaping include:

Vape juice: Generally termed as CBD vape oil, it is a combination of multiple food-grade ingredients. It does not contain oil. The product label should mention vaping, e-juice, or vape juice.

CBD cartridges are disposable e-cig tanks filled with e-juice or CBD juice. These are easy to install in a vaping device.

High CBD strains: Flower of the cannabis plant, being the most natural form, can give around 150-250mg per gram. They are vaporized using a weed vaporizer.

3. Another significant factor in your vaping indulgence is the right kind of device. Some products used for vaping are:

e-cigs

e-hookahs

vape pens

mods

It is necessary to choose the right ones for CBD.

Some specially designed CBD vaping products are:

CBD vape pens

THC oil pens

Portable Cannabis vaporizers

Desktop vaporizers

4. Is CBD legal in your area: A crucial factor before buying CBD in any form. One should do enough research to find the legality issue of CBD in your state. Though in most Cannada, the USA, and Brazil, it is legal. Still, some states demand a doctor’s prescription for its purchase.

5. No one dosage is advisable for all. Some factors that decide your dosage may encompass tolerance levels, body weight, and healing symptoms. The best way to start is with a minimal dosage of 1-2 mg and then increase according to the effects.

Keep a close watch on how you feel after each dose and further increase and reach the right one.

6. Next important factor before opting for CBD vaping is to understand the side effects. The most common side effect reported until now is mild drowsiness, experienced mainly through first-time users. With time and regular usage, this side effect may subside. Some other side effects include red eyes, hunger, and dry mouth.

7. CBD oil vaping is on the rise amongst our youngsters. Hence, it is much more essential to choose it wisely. CBD products should be obtained from a legal source. Reputed brands like Colorado botanicals, Medterra, Nu leaf Naturals, and CBDfx, have an excellent reputation and are trustworthy. These are providing pure CBD combinations with proper lab-tested products.

8. Vaping CBD oil will not get you high. If used to address some medical condition, a doctor’s consultation is advisable. Without health issues, vaping CBD oil can help calm down your body and mind.

9. CBD Vape pens are the best device to start your CBD journey. These are strictly designed for CBD and are available in disposable and rechargeable options. It is wise to commence with small puffs and see the results. Afterward, you can take big puffs without holding for too long. You can increase and decrease the frequency as per your tolerance.

10. Go with the best in the industry for an enhanced experience. Some of the best brands of CBD oil specially curated for vaping are:

AVIDA CBD

JustCBD E-liquid

Blue Moon Hemp

CBDistillery E-liquid

CBDFx

CBD vaping can prove to be beneficial only if legal and certified products are used, with correct dosages.