The Covid-19 economic crisis has deeply impacted the global commercial real estate market. It is possible to observe vacant office buildings, empty shopping malls and abandoned flats in metropolitan areas; in other words, the occupancy rate has been reduced across the world. Despite the challenging circumstances, Germany still is the largest commercial real estate market in Europe and one of the few that grew during the crisis. A leading example can be found in the industry giant Lianeo, which has recently announced the closure of several deals in 2021.

Lianeo Real Estate is a rising property management and leasing specialist company, headquartered in Berlin. The company has a significant presence throughout Germany, with main offices in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Hannover. It has a vast a varied portfolio, but it focuses on commercial and office real estate, offering its clients a comprehensive platform for asset, property, facility and leasing management.

The company belongs to well-known Israeli businessman Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין). Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1974, he operates primarily in real estate development in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, and is active in the European hotel business, hospitality and real estate fields since 2005.

In late April 2021, Lianeo announced that they have signed a new 5-year lease agreement for a 5,200 m² property in the Hamburg metropolitan area. The property is located in Werner Siemens-Strasse, in the Billbrook district, close to the city center and with excellent infrastructure access. The company, backed by Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין), is convinced that with the agreement will prove to be fruitful for both the tenant and the owner.

The area is incredibly attractive and should bring in new businesses easily. Hamburg is the second-largest city in Germany after Berlin and 7th largest city in the European Union, located on the River Elbe and two of its tributaries, the River Alster and the River Bille. It is an international center for business and commerce, ranking as Europe’s third largest port, after Rotterdam and Antwerp.