Bitcoin is perhaps the most valuable and respected form of cryptocurrency on the market today, with an estimated value of thirty-five thousand dollars currently, and prospects to rise higher than ever in the future. In fact, many experts believe that in the next ten years, the price of one bitcoin will rise to an unprecedented and astonishing one hundred thousand dollars.

Understandably, this has a great many number of people curious to look into and invest in this rapidly rising phenomenon. More and more people are losing faith in traditional investment paths, and are looking for alternative routes to profit-making. Still, cryptocurrency is in its infancy, and many don’t understand what it is, how to obtain it, and how to trade it. A lot of people are confused about some terminology associated with crypto. In this article we will explain what the term mining means, and hopefully show how you can profit off of this exciting new turn in the financial market.

What is Bitcoin

To explain mining, we must first define Bitcoin. So what is bitcoin? Bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency, a digital asset which can be bought and sold online, using real-world money. Bitcoins appeal lies in its decentralized nature, which means no bank or central authority figure (government) holds any control over it. This means that there are no bank fees when trading Bitcoin, and the government can’t tax any profits you make off of it. On top of that, its disassociation with banks and governments allows for a higher degree of anonymity when making purchases.

With the invent of trading apps and trading sites, bitcoin has become a commodity available to anyone. To register on a trading site, all you need is a username, a password, and an e-mail. Once registered you can use these websites to start your journey into bitcoin trading. Sites like bitcoindigital.iouse Artificial Intelligence technology to predict the volatile rates of Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies and ensure the user maximizes their profits.

What is Mining

Bitcoin mining is done through the solving of difficult and intensely complex math puzzles using highly sophisticated computers. It is a process by which new units of Bitcoin are placed into circulation. On top of that, is essential in maintaining the blockchain ledger.

The role of bitcoin miners is to verify the legitimacy of transactions using Bitcoin. The idea was concocted by Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, with the intent of keeping Bitcoin users honest and in order to prevent double-spending.

Though it is appealing to many people with the technical know-how to do it, crypto mining is a tasking, draining and only sporadically rewarding process. The appeal stems from the rewards miners get for their work. But it isn’t just about the reward. Crypto mining is a challenging task, that when done provides one with a sense of accomplishment and empowerment. Many crypto miners have likened the process to a gold rush.

As stated, however, the process is daunting, and a prospective Bitcoin miner ought to look into the specifics of it before setting out to do this task.

What to be Aware of

As stated, the job of a miner is to verify Bitcoin transactions. For each 1 MB worth of transaction verified, a miner is eligible to be rewarded with a certain quantity of bitcoin. The word to note here is eligible. In order to actually be rewarded, a miner must not only verify the transaction, but also be the first to arrive to the right answer, or at least closest to it. So, to put it plainly, even after all that work, a miner might still not get any bitcoins.

If you think you have what it takes, however, crypto mining is a fun, and challenging way of obtaining more bitcoin and better profit.