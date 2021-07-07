London School of Economics (LSE) has welcomed 1,600 to its Google Developer Student Club, becoming the most popular of over 1,100 such clubs in the world.

The clubs, which offer a chance to increase knowledge in a peer-to-peer learning environment and create solutions that have an impact on the local community, are open to all students with a passion for Google developer technologies.

Out of 1,100 clubs worldwide, there are 140 in Europe, with a total of 820 projects currently being worked on by members globally.

The leader of LSE’s club, as selected by Google, is Politics and Economics student Jack Lee, who has built the club to 1,600 members in only six months.

He said: “The Google Developer Student Club at LSE has been a great opportunity to have an impact on the local tech scene.

“In leading the club, I’ve wanted to appeal to both computer science students and those with a non-technical background, and I’ve pulled together an additional team of student leaders to inspire more students with different backgrounds to join.”

The clubs offer an excellent opportunity to mix with other students across campus who are similarly interested in developer technologies.

They help to foster a variety of new skills through in-person training, hands-on workshops and project-building activities.

At LSE, Jack’s leadership has involved focusing on partnerships, connecting members with leaders from globally renowned companies as well as student groups from the likes of France, Scotland, Norway, Nigeria and Canada.

With targeted support from Google for Startups, LSE’s club has established strong relationships with startups, NGOs and financial firms, who have taken part in almost 30 events throughout the academic year.

Those events have included introductory Python courses, mentorship sessions, networking events, talks with CEOs and industry panel talks.

Jack added: “I’m particularly proud to have helped connect 150 students to mentors from different startups, and I’m determined to keep building the community in order to continue the profound impact it is having on my fellow students.”

Some of the creative solutions worked on by club members have involved the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of the Google Developer Student Clubs’ 2021 Solution Challenge, LSE club members developed prototype solutions for non-governmental organisations on areas such as wildfire analysis using TensorFlow, raising donations and grant access, and increasing voter registrations.

