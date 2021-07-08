Healthy skin and hair can serve as a handy barometer for a person’s internal state of health and, more and more, people continue to turn to natural skin and hair care products to develop and maintain their radiant glow.

If you are yet to make the jump from the dark side, being toxin infused products, natural skin and hair care company, VATÉA has put together a few reasons why you should say goodbye to the, shall we say, not so natural and organic skin care products in your war chest.

They are timeless for a reason

The key ingredients in VATÉA’s natural and organic skin care product range include oils that Egypt’s Pharaohs used. Naturally occurring ingredients such as Moringa Oil, Tamanu Oil, and Aloe Vera have been used for centuries by civilisations past, and they will continue to be used for centuries to come.

Long before the synthetic products produced in today’s laboratories came to fruition, these key ingredients were being used and recognised for their health and medicinal benefits.

They do not contain Parabens or Petrochemicals

Typically used in many skincare products, petrochemicals eventually find their way into the earth and sea, damaging the environment, and harming wildlife and marine life in a way that natural and organic skin care products simply do not.

Parabens, on the other hand, can have a detrimental effect on another type of environment – your body.

Parabens are a group of synthetic compounds that have been used as artificial preservatives in cosmetic and personal care products since the 1920s.

Over the past decade, health advocates have become concerned with the side effects of long-term exposure to these synthetic compounds.

“Of greatest concern is that parabens are known to disrupt hormone function, an effect that is linked to increased risk of breast cancer and reproductive toxicity,” reported the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics (CSC).

“Parabens mimic estrogen by binding to estrogen receptors on cells.”

A 2004 research study in Britain detected traces of five parabens in the breast tumours of 19 out of 20 women studied. “This small study does not prove a causal relationship between parabens and breast cancer, but it is important because it detected the presence of intact parabens—unaltered by the body’s metabolism—which is an indication of the chemical’s ability to penetrate skin and remain in breast tissue,” said the CSC.

Your Scalp Will Thank You

Natural and organic skin care products do not use harsh ingredients such as sulphates and the drying alcohols generally found in everyday hair care products. Rather, the ingredients found in natural hair care products encourage the preservation of your scalp’s natural oils.

So, in short, synthetic products, all in all, can be bad for you and bad for the environment.

Founded in Australia in 2016, VATÉA is an eco-luxe natural and organic skin care brand. The brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Johnston, whose father co-founded Dermaveen, one of Australia’s most recognisable sensitive skin care brands.