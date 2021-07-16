Millions of us across the UK indulge in gaming, whether it’s to let off steam, play for money, or connect with other users. However, while there are many positives associated with gaming, that’s not to say there aren’t any downsides. Here, we will examine some of the benefits and negatives linked with gaming, and how it can affect our health.

Social Interaction

One of the major positives of gaming is the social interaction element. Engaging with players from across the world can be a great way to make new friends, learn about different cultures, and have a purpose for gaming. While all of this can be great for boosting your mood, it’s just as important to interact in person too. For online casino fans, land-based casinos are now back open, meaning you can indulge in your hobby while interacting with others.

Problem-Solving

Whether you’re a video game lover or online casinos are what interest you, gaming has been shown to improve our ability to solve problems. Many players learn how to make split-second decisions, multitask effectively, and process information quicker. Gaming can also enhance hand-eye coordination. These skills are critical in all occupations, which can help you excel both professionally and during your downtime.

Sleep Deprivation

If you’re the type of gamer who plays until the early hours, you may not be getting adequate sleep. For those who wake up feeling tired and rundown, this is a major sign of sleep deprivation. It’s important that you know when to switch off from gaming. Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for maintaining productivity levels and staying alert. With so much adrenaline pumping through your system when gaming, it can be difficult to relax and unwind before hitting the hay. Therefore, you must set limits on when you play and take a couple of hours before bed to fully calm down and destress.

Addiction

There is a fine line between gaming for fun and gaming for the sake of it. If you’ve become a recluse and find every spare minute you have is spent gaming, this is a major cause for concern. It can be so easy to become fixated with gaming, especially because playing releases dopamine into your system, giving you feelings of joy and pleasure. If you find your gaming is interfering with other parts of your life, it’s time to seek help.

Poor Mental Health

While gaming can help some players deal with mental disorders like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, for others, it only exacerbates symptoms. Playing for too long can make depression worse and lead to a lack of motivation and emotional suppression, among other issues. If you’re suffering from anxiety that you feel is getting out of control, you must see your GP immediately. When gaming, you’ll want the experience to be enjoyable and fulfilling, not something that makes your mental health worse, so don’t be afraid to seek help.

Like with anything, gaming in moderation is key for leading a happy and fulfilled life. Understanding the positives and drawbacks of gaming will help keep your mental and physical wellbeing in check.