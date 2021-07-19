In promoting your business, flyers are a huge help. Even though they aren’t expensive, they are effective in delivering your message.

But here’s the thing: generating a printed design using a flyer maker and distributing them to random people aren’t enough. You have to come up with a solid strategy if you want your business to succeed.

The following tips can help you nail your next business flyer design:

1. Focus on one element

Unsplash-Tran Mau Tri Tam

Most small businesses, particularly those that are just starting, tend to be excited when making a printed design. As a result, they include so many elements that their flyers become overwhelming and difficult to read.

Consider this:

If your potential audience reads your flyer and sees too much going on, there’s a good chance that they’ll just throw it away. They already have so many things to think about, and they don’t want anything too complicated or overwhelming.

In designing your business flyer, it’s best to stick with a focal point and be clear about it. You can use a single image to draw attention or use a specific text that’ll engage your readers. With nothing else to distract them, your audience should get your message clearly.

2. Use fonts that are easy on the eyes

There’s nothing wrong with being creative in making a design. However, when it comes to creating a flyer for your business, you need to keep things simple, particularly with font styles.

As much as possible, pick fonts that are easy to read. This should be your priority when selecting a font style.

You can use a combination of fonts to highlight the most important parts of your flyers. However, to ensure cohesiveness and readability, try to limit your choices to 1 to 2 fonts. Make sure they go well together.

To help you with this, you can try creating a sample design online. There are tools like Venngage you can use whether you’re new or pro in making business flyers. The nice thing about Venngage is its long list of templates and images. You won’t have a hard time coming up with a design that relates to your business when you have such resources.

3. Use action words

Most small businesses think that they need expert copywriters to convert their target audience. In reality, you just have to know the right words to use to encourage your readers to do the next steps.

In delivering your message, try to use action words that aren’t in passive voice. Stick with an active verb as it inspires real response and action.

You can say “Sign up today!” or “Visit us now!”.

4. Don’t forget about special discounts

Unsplash-Claudio Schwarz

Most people like discounts and special offers. If they see deals that feel special to them, they will have a hard time ignoring your promotional material.

Flyers can double as business cards but do not limit yourself to that idea. You have to inspire real action and you can do that with coupons, special discounts, and offers your audience can’t resist.

Think of deals that will make your audience go to your store or visit your website just to get extra savings.

5. Use high-quality paper

It’s not enough to use the right design or font to get people’s attention. Creating a good first impression helps, too.

To do that, you have to make sure that you’re using high-quality paper. Usually, it’s not a good idea to use super glossy paper. It can easily show dirt, particularly if you’ll be handing them out in high-traffic areas.

The best type of paper for flyers is silk paper. It’s in between very matte and fully glossy. It gives a bit of vibrancy without messing up the details.

6. Be consistent with your branding

Your message and design should be consistent with your branding. Even though flyers are different from making business cards, you still need to send the same message. It should go with the other designs and materials you do and use for your business.

Look at your colors, fonts, and call-to-actions. Make sure that you’re being consistent.

When everything’s similar and accurate, you’ll find it easy to come up with new designs. Plus, it helps your target audience identify you easily. If they see your image or color combination, they’ll know right away that it’s your brand.

7. Always do a final check

Before you print your design and distribute your flyers to your target audience, you have to make sure that all the details are correct. Check your phone number, website, and email address.

If you are offering discounts and free items, be clear with the terms. If you’re having an event, let them know when and where. You should also state what they need to do to get the deals you’re offering.