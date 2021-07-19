Have you ever taken the time to test where you land on the results page?

Does this disappoint you, that your competition is higher ranked? After all, you might provide a better service, but according to Joel House, 92% of the share of traffic is received by companies who show up on the first page of results. So what are you missing?

Well, you might have done everything right, but you might have bad Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

This is the technique exercised by marketers to increase the quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results. Essentially, effective SEO ranks you higher against your competition.

After all, users don’t search through 5 pages just to find you. We all know we click on the first one. This is why at Shape the Market, we offer SEO Training in the UK, to give your business, brand or service, the tools at its disposal to stand out.

Well, you might question the point of SEO.

Why use SEO, when potential consumers would go out of their way to search for my business, brand or service?

However, according to HubSpot, 75% of online traffic will only visit websites on the first page of results. Effectively, not using SEO commercially disadvantages you as, despite how good you think you are, potential users will not take the time to find you.

We all know it, when we want something we act rashly and impulsively. It’s why at Shape the Market apart from offering our SEO Training course UK, we carry out website improvements, website fixes and website audits.

Being recognized for your service or product on a results page, is just as important as the service itself.

So how exactly does SEO work?

It all seems a bit complicated. However, SEO is based on 3 things: keyword research, on page optimization and off-page promotion. So how do you use them?

Basically, keyword research enables you to rank highly because it allows you to find popular keywords that attract your target audience. According to Backlinko, even the use of a keyword in a title tag can produce higher rankings!

Look for words which encapsulate your product or service but also bolster it.

On page optimization pertains to the content itself on your page. Crucially, 50% of the total organic search visits were made through phones.

Ensure that your website is enhanced for all users as neglecting half through poor optimization is hardly commercially beneficial to you. Off-page promotion is the sharing of your content and building links to your website.

For instance, the use of discount coupons, According to eMarketer, 34% of millennial internet users look for online coupons on a weekly basis. Attracting people outside of your website onto it, is almost as important as the website itself.

If all of this is still overwhelming, Shape the Market offers specialized SEO Training UK including: keyword analysis, keyword research, long-tail keywords, on and off page SEO and backlink analysis. Click here for a free quote today!

Conclusion

Well, being a team of SEO trainers, we are a good fit as your digital marketing consultant in London which can be a super productive to enhance your SEO understandings.

Moreover, you can utilize it for your business enhancements as well.

So, we hope you’ve understand that search engine optimization training can make your business enhanced to ensure maximum visibility.