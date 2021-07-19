Soccer is a sport that not only brings fun, but can also ensure a fit and well-trained body. In order to get the best performance during training and not least during the game, the player must prepare for the sport with the right nutrition. A well-balanced diet will provide the player with the energy he needs for the energy-sapping sport. Go to betting.net to compare the performance of key players as these are very important for betting results.

Healthy carbohydrates

Carbohydrates from healthy sources ensure that the body is adequately fueled with energy. The intake of healthy carbohydrates replenishes muscles and cells, giving the player that all-important pre-match energy. So if you are about to play an important match, one evening before the game, pasta combined with a light source of protein should provide your body with the energy to keep your body fit overnight.

On the day of the game itself, you should only eat a light meal about three hours before kickoff. Here, pasta or carbohydrate-rich potatoes may be served together with a lean fish.

Protein

Protein, also known as protein, ensures that the body can better utilize absorbed substances. In addition, protein contributes to the building of muscles. That’s why active athletes should eat a high-quality source of protein at least three times a week. Lean poultry meat or lean fish, such as salmon, are particularly high-quality and healthy sources of protein. If you want to avoid animal foods, you can use milk or quark as an alternative source of protein.

The diet on the day of the match

About seven hours before the match, you should replenish the energy stores you have emptied overnight at breakfast. Before the match, good sources of energy should end up on the breakfast table. Oatmeal with milk and a yogurt with fresh fruit give the player the important energy to start the day before the match.

About 3 hours before the game, the player eats a light lunch with healthy carbohydrates from pasta or potatoes with fish or lean meat. In addition, sufficient liquid, preferably still water, should be consumed so that the body can absorb all the nutrients well. If you like, you can also take an isotonic drink so that the body is optimally supplied once again shortly before the game.