According to a record sourced from Statista, e-learning market is to grow globally to over $240 billion by 2022. It is interesting to note that about 40% of all Fortune 500 companies uses online learning for training. An MIT mathematician, Seymour Papert rightly posited that "you can't teach people everything they need to know. The best you can do is position them where they can find what they need to know when they need to know it." The world is gradually tilting to an online means of education.

What are the edX courses about?

edX is a nonprofit learning platform where people around the world congregate to acquire knowledge and relevant certifications. edX has 483,696 learners with over 3000 courses and they learn from more than 160 member universities.

Courses ranging from data science to business and design are offered on edX platform. Are you interested in upping your skills and advancing your career? You can enroll for a course or two on edX platform.

Why should I register for an edX course?

You should register for an edX course for the following reasons:

edX offers access to high-quality education to its students.

When you register for an edX course, you gain more knowledge, your lectures will be handled by seasoned tutors.

It is a way of advancing your career, it makes you a more qualified candidate for a job or position.

edX courses equip you with the right experience needed to create change in your community and the world at large.

For an increase in your life quality, register for an edX course.

With edX, you set your own learning pace. Here, you can balance work with education.

edX courses are more cost-effective than traditional education.

There are over 3000 courses on edX you can pick from.

What should I know about the edX platform?

The following are what you should know about edX:

edX platform is a non-profit e-learning platform.

They offer free courses for everyone.

Some courses have a fee attached to their certificates, even professional courses too are sometimes not free.

edX platform is in collaboration with over 160 universities in the world. Universities like Harvard, MIT, UC Berkeley, Microsoft, etc.

edX courses are free to audit. You can watch videos and join discussions for a limited period.

It should be noted that free access to a course is for a limited period of time, for unlimited access and to earn a certificate, you pay for it.

