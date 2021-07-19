We all know that videos are an essential part of marketing in 2020. Video content is now the most shared form of online content, and it has been predicted to represent 80% of all internet traffic by 2022.

But not every business knows how a video can help increase conversions on their website. So, we’ll discuss why explainer videos will lead to more conversions for your business.

What Are Explainer Videos And Why Should You Use Them?

It may seem like a no-brainer, but every business needs to have videos on its website. Recent studies show that visual content converts better than any other type of media (including text).

For example, marketers who use video see an average lift in conversion rates by 86%. In addition, 90% of people who watched a product demo video said they would buy the product after watching it. We’ve compiled some easy tips for making explainer videos work for your business:

Make sure you choose a topic or product and message that will be compelling to viewers, so they keep watching all the way through

Use animation software to create graphics and animations with crisp lines while also saving money at the same time.

Consider using a clear, concise voiceover that matches the cadence of your script to engage viewers and keep them engaged and interested

Create high-quality graphics to create engaging titles as well as images for social media posts

If you’re not into animation software but want something more advanced than PowerPoint slides, try an online video editor such as Wideo, where creators can make videos without any coding experience needed at all.

The Benefits Of Using Explainer Videos In Your Marketing Strategy

An explainer video is a great way to promote your brand. In addition, it helps in the process of conversion as it provides credibility and instant trust among customers.

Video marketing is more effective when compared to other forms of content, such as email campaigns or social media posts because people don’t browse through their emails anymore and 90% of users tend to ignore anything on social media that they didn’t follow themselves.

When you launch an explainer video for your business, it will bring about 100x higher ROI than any form of traditional advertising like print ads, TV commercials, etc. So if you want better results with less effort, then this is what you should be using.

There’s no need for acting or talent because the video is animated. However, you need a budget for animation and voice-over artists, which can be as low as $50-$200, depending on your requirements.

Explainer videos can sum up your entire business in just a few minutes, which can help when you’re trying to explain the company’s value proposition.

Explainer videos are highly engaging and work well for businesses that sell products or services online because they’re usually short (around 60 seconds long), visual, and focused on solving one problem at a time.

These days, it has become quite common for people to watch videos about things before buying them, so if your product is high priced, then an explainer video might be able to convince customers to purchase without any further haggling.

How Animation Videos Increases Your Conversion Rate?

Animation videos are a powerful way to bring your brand story to life. A beautifully animated explainer video can represent the abstract aspects of your product or service and connect with people on an emotional level, making viewers feel as if they see something for themselves instead of just hearing about it from someone else.

These products have been shown to work wonders when used by companies such as MailChimp, Dropbox, Airbnb, Squarespace, and more. With the success these companies have seen, it’s no wonder that more and more businesses are beginning to invest in animation videos.

An animation video can be defined as a video created by combining multiple drawings (or cells) into one film frame or two-dimensional images with movement. These videos are different from regular commercials because they use cartoons instead of live actors doing the talking for them, which allows viewers to connect better with what’s being said since their facial expressions don’t change.

The goal is usually for people to watch these animations so much that they memorize all the details without even realizing it. This way, whenever someone sees your company name anywhere else, those memories come rushing back and make them more likely to want to buy your product.

Why Do Animation Videos Work So Well?

The first thing you need to know about these videos is that they work well! Research shows that internet users can remember up to 95% of the information after watching an animated video compared with only 20-30% from text or images alone.

You’ll also find that there are increased engagement rates across social media platforms which makes them great for viral content sharing. For example, a study by Animoto found that animated videos on social media saw an average of 17% increase in engagement.

As well as being a great way to increase your business conversions, the benefits don’t stop there. Animated video marketing is also relatively inexpensive and fast to produce, making it simple for any small or medium-sized company with limited resources at its disposal. In addition, there’s no need for expensive visuals because these are created from scratch, so all you have to do is sit back and watch them go viral!

How To Optimize This Powerful Marketing Tool?

An explainer video is a short animation or video explaining your company, product, and features to potential customers. It simplifies the thought process of evaluating your business for interested parties by quickly conveying what benefits they can expect from doing business with you.

To make sure you get the most of this powerful conversion tool, you need to be aware of the following:

Your video should be short, high quality, and to the point. It needs to get your message across concisely with minimal distractions so viewers can focus on what you’re selling.

Create videos for each product or service specific to that one item – this is imperative! You don’t want people who watched your “how does my business work” video wondering why they didn’t see their favorite part when scrolling through your explainer marketing channel.

Animation is a great way to create an explainer video as it has no language barriers, which means that anyone from any country or ethnicity can understand what you’re selling and how your product benefits them. Even if customers speak another language, there’s still a chance they’ll be able to follow along with subtitles in their native tongue too!

Important Tip: Don’t forget to add a call-to-action (CTA) button in your animated video, as this will be what prompts customers to take action.

Final Words

The best thing about animation for marketing? It doesn’t matter where your potential customer is geographical because these videos don’t have geographical limitations (you could use English subs for Spanish speakers). And being short makes this even better – we all know people lose interest quickly when watching long videos, so keep yours below two minutes at most! Plus, the shorter, the better.