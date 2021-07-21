Whilst you may love playing all the best casino games, have you ever considered what it would be like to switch roles and hold down the fort on the other side of the table? A love for indulging in online casino games for real money isn’t necessary, but will certainly aid your enthusiasm if you choose to try your hand at a croupier position. If you’re someone that can be professional yet social then this could be a great position for you, as well as offering a new way to get involved with a favoured past time.

Think you might have what it takes? Read on to find out more.

About the role

The casino would be nothing without the hoard of croupiers that oversee and run the majority of the gameplay. To be successful in this role you need to be technically competent when it comes to the games, as well as knowing the rules inside out. If a player has discrepancies, you need to know your stuff well enough to be able to put them right.

From house rules to managing chips, there’s admittedly a lot to learn before you’ll be able to operate as a fully-fledged croupier. There’s a demand for both online live dealers and in-person croupiers, due to the growing sector of the online gaming market, giving ample opportunities for you to start your new career.

Qualifications

Although there are no formal qualifications needed, casinos can be relatively picky about who they choose to hire. They’ll often be looking for someone who is quick on their feet and good with numbers. Sudden and sporadic calculations will be part of your day-to-day working life, so sound mathematical skills are a must, as well as focus and strong decision-making abilities.

Just like you’ll find with almost any employer, a casino will usually look for an applicant that has a minimum of 3-5 GCSEs, including English and Maths. Experience in customer-facing positions will also put you a cut above the rest. The rest is all down to how you present yourself and your ability to perform in the interview, should you get that far.

Training

The amount of training you’re required to do will predominantly depend on your current casino game knowledge. If you have prior knowledge of the games, or can pick up the basics of learning the rules of Blackjack and/or how to play Roulette, then your training will take no time at all.

A lot of your training will be done on the job – meaning you’ll gain hands-on experience wherever possible. This training period can last up to 18 months, alongside standard working hours, depending on the requirements of your role or casino. In some cases, you may find that there are technical training modules that you need to complete in order to earn your unofficial qualification. It’s always best to read the terms and conditions of any position before you apply, just so you know exactly what will be required of you if you get that far with your application.