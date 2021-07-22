It increases blood flow to restore “fresh legs”!

Compression stockings have a high degree of compression and are special socks that can be worn from the foot to the knee or thigh. In some cases, they come in the form of tights that reach to the waist. Compression stockings are also available as “sleeves,” footless socks that extend from the ankle to the knee. These special stockings have a compression curve (tighter in the foot and gradually less towards the knees or thighs.) When worn correctly, they reduce swelling of the feet and improve venous circulation in the legs.

Compression stockings or socks are a conservative method of treating conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), varicose veins, lymphedema and post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS). Compression stockings can also help prevent blood clots in the legs. It is important to know that compression stockings do not eliminate varicose veins. They only help control the discomfort that this artery disease can cause.

Highly elastic fabric

Compression stockings use a special fabric of strong elastic to put pressure on the muscles in the legs, ankles and feet. This compression on surface veins forces blood out of the veins in the legs and back to the heart. This will help your legs feel lighter and reduce pain and discomfort related to underlying vein disease.

For whom are compression socks recommended?

So you can use support socks for less stiff muscles and fatigue after training. Furthermore, runners with thick calves, calf complaints, muscle cramps, shin complaints, Achilles tendon complaints, varicose veins or fluid accumulation in the calves benefit the most from compression stockings. For varicose veins and fluid retention, the stockings help to improve blood circulation and drain moisture. In calf injuries, the improved blood circulation ensures faster recovery of the irritated area, so that pain results in an injury less quickly. In the case of thick calf muscles, the stockings help to prevent shaking of the calves, which helps to prevent injuries.

Advantages of compression stockings

Ideal for all calf/shin/feet and Achilles tendon problems:

Restores, prevents and reduces muscle cramps and muscle tears Restores, prevents and reduces shin splints inflammation For optimal blood circulation in the legs and calves, which guarantees a faster recovery after strenuous exercise Improving blood circulation during exercise Prevents the heavy and tired feeling in the legs Optimal support and support in training building Ideal for people with varicose veins or edema formation.

How do you easily put on a compression stocking?

Okay, so compression stockings help significantly with recovery, that’s for sure. You should not be bothered by compression stockings that are too tight, but they must be tight. This can make putting on a compression sock quite a challenge. Imagine standing with your shaky fingers at a December run and having to get those things on, don’t do it! So do it at home or in your car with the heating on.