Online payments and transactions are becoming more and more popular these days. This is ultimately because people have become increasingly comfortable with engaging in e-commerce. Aside from the ease and convenience of being able to send anyone money online through these payment portals, it has also become a lot easier to engage in online shopping. And this is a trend that is consistent in various industries within the United Kingdom. Moreover, online shopping and e-commerce became all the more popular during the lockdown and quarantine periods of the COVID-19 pandemic where people weren’t able to physically travel to their favorite stores and merchants.

There are many businesses that have pivoted or adjusted their selling methods so as to accommodate online transactions. Sites like Amazon and Alibaba have made it possible for people all over the world to practically buy anything that they want without even having to leave their homes. Aside from that, we must also consider online services like subscriptions to streaming sites like Netflix or Spotify. Mostly, these transactions are also done online. Don’t forget about online gaming transactions, especially when it comes to gambling. When physical casinos closed down temporarily as a result of the pandemic, many people flocked to online casino sites and placed their bets with real money there. Of course, if you’re planning to gamble online, you should always go for trusted sites such as the ones on reputable UK casinos lists. For the most part, engaging in online transactions is safe as long as you’re going for trusted payment portals and reputable commercial entities. In this list, we will gather some of the best and most popular online payment methods in the United Kingdom. Additionally, we will also be discussing some of the best online payment tips and tricks to keep your transactions safe and secure.

The Most Popular Payment Methods in the United Kingdom

Paypal

Paypal is probably the world leader when it comes to online payments. It’s estimated that around 20 million UK shoppers use PayPal annually. They also make it very easy for merchants to start selling their products and services online. It’s a trusted brand name that many people are confident in.

Shopify

Even though Paypal might be a more popular brand around the world, Shopify is the most popular payment portal in the United Kingdom. They make it very easy for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and merchants to start selling online and they have relatively lower transaction fees. Aside from that, customers are greeted with a very well-designed user interface that’s easy to navigate and operate.

Stripe

Stripe is another trusted online payment portal, but it isn’t as widely available as other online platforms. They also make it incredibly easy and convenient for sellers with lower rates and more transparent pricing schemes. However, it’s still not as trusted a brand as the previously mentioned names on this list. Aside from that, it doesn’t have the best and easiest user interface.

Worldpay

Worldpay is becoming the largest payment processing company in the United Kingdom. It’s estimated that Worldpay handles around 40% of all card transactions that take place in the region. This makes them one of the most trusted names in the online transaction space and they have gained the trust of both merchants and customers alike.

Payoneer

Payoneer is also one of the more popular online payment portals in the world these days. It’s present in over 200 countries and handles more than 150 currencies with 4 million users all around the globe. It’s one of the more popular alternatives to PayPal and is quickly becoming a crowd favorite in the US, UK, Japan, China, Canada, and Australia.

Keep Safe When Transacting Online!

There’s no need to be completely afraid of online transactions. It really is the path forward. However, that doesn’t mean that you can just be completely lackadaisical and careless with your money as well. You still want to make sure that you limit the amount of information that you provide any site as much as possible. Make sure that you’re only giving out necessary information. Moreover, make sure that you’re only transacting through legitimate payment portals and reputable online merchants. At the end of the day, there are still lots of scammers out there who are looking to prey on the gullible. It’s always better to stay vigilant.