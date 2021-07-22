Our winning pieces:

Fairies Earrings – Kinetic earrings with hidden details

Dancing Ballerina Ring – Kinetic ring with unique mechanism

We are proud to announce that Sybarite Jewellery is the recipient of two A’Design Awards at their 2021 ceremony.

Our Fairies Earrings, beloved by our clients and admirers, took the top prize. The kinetic asymmetric earrings are full of surprises for the wearer, including emerald & ruby hearts and the light of white diamond stars.

Also in podium position was our Dancing Ballerina Ring. A signature of Sybarite Jewellery, the Ballerina Ring captures the movement and magic of the prima dancer, spinning and twirling with every movement of the hand.

Both designed using cutting edge techniques by our esteemed founder Margarita Prykhodko, these pieces are true to our Sybarite heritage – classic, beautiful heirloom pieces with a twist of fun and fantasy.

“I am so proud to see our designs take the top spots at the A’Design Awards. Our creativity and unique designs have long been a signature of the Sybarite house, and it’ s a thrill to see this recognised with such prestigious awards.”, founder & designer Margarita Prykhodko.

An insight into our Fairies Earrings written by Margarita Prykhodko

This project was inspired by the duality of Day and Night and my sincere belief that all women have something magical about them, just like Fairies. These earrings took me a year to develop into perfection. Asymmetric and contrasting, yet with their secrets alike, this duality demonstrates how different and similarly spectacular women can be any time of the day. There are two hidden secrets I designed specifically for these earrings. One white gold earring is depicted as a Fairy of the Day, her dress adorned with diamond flowers and an Emerald Heart within. The other earring, Fairy of the Night, is depicted in black gold: her Ruby Heart is in the light of white diamond stars and the crescent moon.

Fairies earrings are made in white & blackened gold(18ct), with 403 stones – 11.78 cts white diamonds, 0.05 ct emeralds, 0.04 ct rubies and weighs only 20.58 g total. height 89.00 mm x width 30.00 mm. available to purchase at sybaritejewellery.com and 1stdibs.com.

The day fairy is shimmering with diamonds, highlighting her affectionate emerald heart. the diamond sun shines over her, her dress adorned with sparkling diamond flowers. the skirt of the day fairy trembles at the slightest touch, with dewdrop diamond briolettes.

Mysterious and enchanting, the night fairy is stargazing under the diamond crescent moon and cherishes endless love within her hidden ruby heart.

An insight into our Dancing Ballerina Ring written by Margarita Prykhodko

For generations, children have fallen in love with Hans Christian Andersen tale of the Tin Soldier. In the tale, the titular character is a cast with one leg missing as the maker ran out of metal. He meets a beautiful, delicate paper ballerina who wears a gilt brooch on her sash, and the two form a bond that has inspired romance for generations. In this piece, I recreated this legend of doomed romance in exquisite detail. The ring has a unique kinetic mechanism that shows the movement of the ballerina and took me two years to develop. We displayed this ring at the Ritz London, which was an honour.

Dancing ballerina is made with 18k white & yellow gold and 223 precious stones 4.03 carats of round-cut & pear-shaped white diamonds. despite the minuscule mechanisms in the design, the ring weighs only 37.20 g. object dimensions: diameter 5 cm & high 5 cm. available to purchase at sybaritejewellery.com and 1stdibs.com.