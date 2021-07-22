Facebook has consistently been one of the leading social media platforms for a long time now, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. If you are a fan of blogging, you may consider Facebook as your blogging platform. Let’s take a look at the different methods of blogging on Facebook, and the advantages of doing so.

Sharing Existing Blogs On Facebook

Given the number of active Facebook users, this platform is a great way to generate traffic towards an existing blog (if you have one). Simple post links to your blog on your account. You can buy Facebook likes to further boost traffic towards your blog because the Facebook algorithm favors posts and pages that have more engagement. Make sure that your post can be shared, so that anyone who sees your blog post can share it with their friends. This is an excellent strategy to promote a blog that is published through other websites, but there are also methods to blog directly through Facebook.

Microblogging: What Is It And How Does It Relate To Facebook

Most blog posts are long – in fact, much longer than the usual Facebook post. However, people nowadays have less time to read lengthy blogs. So, bloggers started the practice of microblogging – which is a shorter form of blogging. Because Facebook allows a little more than 63 thousand characters per post, it is easy to use your Facebook account as your main blog. The character limit gives space to write between 9 to 15 thousand word posts, which is a lot longer than the average blog post.

Keep in mind that, although you can post longer blog posts on Facebook – microblogging is still prerable. The reason being, that studies have shown that shorter Facebook posts get more engagement (likes and shares).

Advantages Of Using Facebook To Host Your Blog

You may be wondering why anyone would use a social media platform like Facebook for blogging. These are a few of the most important advantages we could think of: