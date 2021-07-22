Facebook has consistently been one of the leading social media platforms for a long time now, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. If you are a fan of blogging, you may consider Facebook as your blogging platform. Let’s take a look at the different methods of blogging on Facebook, and the advantages of doing so.
Sharing Existing Blogs On Facebook
Given the number of active Facebook users, this platform is a great way to generate traffic towards an existing blog (if you have one). Simple post links to your blog on your account. You can buy Facebook likes to further boost traffic towards your blog because the Facebook algorithm favors posts and pages that have more engagement. Make sure that your post can be shared, so that anyone who sees your blog post can share it with their friends. This is an excellent strategy to promote a blog that is published through other websites, but there are also methods to blog directly through Facebook.
Microblogging: What Is It And How Does It Relate To Facebook
Most blog posts are long – in fact, much longer than the usual Facebook post. However, people nowadays have less time to read lengthy blogs. So, bloggers started the practice of microblogging – which is a shorter form of blogging. Because Facebook allows a little more than 63 thousand characters per post, it is easy to use your Facebook account as your main blog. The character limit gives space to write between 9 to 15 thousand word posts, which is a lot longer than the average blog post.
Keep in mind that, although you can post longer blog posts on Facebook – microblogging is still prerable. The reason being, that studies have shown that shorter Facebook posts get more engagement (likes and shares).
Advantages Of Using Facebook To Host Your Blog
You may be wondering why anyone would use a social media platform like Facebook for blogging. These are a few of the most important advantages we could think of:
- Facebook has a large user base: when your blog is located on your personal website, you can expect only people who already know about your blog will be exposed to it. Perhaps a few more, when your fans share any pots they like with their friends. If your blog is on Facebook, it has the potential to reach millions of users easily.
- You won’t need to worry about web hosting: running a website requires a lot of work besides the actual writing of the blog. If you aren’t particularly adept at dealing with the technological details of hosting your website on a server and running it, or if you don’t have the time to deal with it – then Facebook is a great alternative. All you need to do is paste a copy of your blog post where you would normally type in the text of a Facebook post.
- It is not just cheaper, it’s free: after you’ve designed a website for your blog, publishing it requires paying a monthly (or annual) subscription to a web hosting service. While there are several budget-friendly options for website hosting currently available – nothing beats posting your blog online for free. You probably already have a Facebook account (which is free to create and run), and posting does not have any limits on bandwidth you can use because Facebook is an entirely (ad-based) service that anyone can use.
- Ease of use: Finally, it is much easier to post on Facebook than it is to post through a website – you won’t need to learn any coding, or even how to use websites like WordPress. The only thing you need to do is write your blog.