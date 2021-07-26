The European Union and the UK officially parted ways on December 31, 2020, five years after the original referendum had taken place. The UK’s decision to part from the EU came with a hope that the Kingdom will have better control of its laws, borders, and money thereafter.

However, so far the deal is accompanied by a lot of ‘red tape’, especially regarding exports of goods from the UK to the EU, due to the UK’s policy changes. This is all one big frustration for EU countries as it delays processes at the borders, leading to extended delivery times and causing market disruptions.

Also, many UK business owners are dissatisfied with the Brexit deal. With many relying on the EU’s skilled labor, they now have to follow new protocols for recruiting. On the flipside, EU citizens are losing opportunities in the UK, to which they previously had free access.

Significant changes have affected EU citizens living in the UK, such as a change in the freedom of movement and cross-border travel. UK Immigration policies have been changed, and EU nationals living and working in the UK now have to apply for permanent residency.

The reaction from the markets was overall positive, with the UK’s major stock indices reaching all-time highs since the Covid-19 pandemic.

How can traders benefit from Brexit?

The adapted trade deals between the EU and the UK have caused market volatility. Many forex trading brokers have jumped on the bandwagon by offering competitive spreads on popular currency pairs, such as GBPUSD and EURUSD. Hedging strategies, and price alerts have also been offered to traders, in order to make the offer more attractive.

Bottom Line

It seems the UK’s intention to leave the EU has caused more disruptions on their side since they are changing policies and trade agreements. However, it’s been six months only, and such a major socioeconomic event will take time to settle as both sides are adjusting to the new laws.

However, there is an upside to such shifts, as it impacts the economy to a large extent, creating favourable conditions for investors and traders.

