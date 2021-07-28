Those who have been suffering from a toothache and headache at the same time probably must be wondering if it could be a possible symptom of some other primary reason. Well, often, people consider both the signs to be related to one another. Toothache can be one triggering reason for headache or rather the blend of toothache and headache might be showing some underlying issue such as temporomandibular joint dysfunction or sinus infection which should not be ignored at all. There is a possible connection betweentoothaches causing headaches but what matters is the early diagnosis. At least, this way the right action can be taken on time.

Common issues to not ignore:

As per the research made on Toothache causing headaches, it has been found that the problem could be linked to the trigeminal nerve. It is the fifth of those 12 cranial nerves that are connected. This nerve is the reason that gives the face a sensation. This even includes teeth, lower lip, gums, and upper lip to name some. As the trigeminal nerve seems to be playing a crucial role in migraine pathogenesis, there is a high possibility that it could be an underlying dental condition that may irritate the trigeminal nerve branch supply and thus it would result in a migraine

The problem of headache can be because intense pain may be at some point in the head that could be scalp or behind cheeks or eyes. However, it could create pain in the jaw and ear too. Those who have been facing the pain in the tooth may not notice the apparent dental cause. That is when the headache should be the one to be blamed.

Understanding the other way around:

It is not just the toothache that may cause migraine but [possibility is high that it could be another way around. This means, since there is a migraine that focuses on the pain at the head and face’s upper part, this is also a sign of the pain occurring below the points mentioned.

There is very little scope for the headache to hamper the face middle area but some people often experience the attack of migraine that even causes extreme pain in the teeth. This medical term is known as neurovascular orofacial pain.

Unfortunately, the exact reason for migraines causes toothache is not yet clear but the researchers have suspected that it is usually due to brain activity that doesn’t work normally. It then interferes with the blood vessels functioning, nerve signals, and chemicals in the brain. This causes pain that radiates in the teeth.

What’s the Connection between Migraine-Tooth Pain?

Orofacial is your head, neck, and oral cavity. The conditions of Orofacial can relate to some migraine triggers like stress. Besides, the American Migraine Association stated that there are some orofacial conditions that can intensify the migraines, while you may create a mistake of migraine pain for dental pain.

Other reasons:

Other than toothache triggering headaches, the problems like advanced gum disease or even tooth decay can result in pain. This is called the referred pain. It means, the person shall feel a painful sensation in different body parts due to which the pain frequently results. Again, this could be due to different nerve connections like through the trigeminal nerve. It usually connects the teeth and other structures of the face to the brain. It is not that common for the person to visit the doctor for the headache that is usually caused due to tension or even migraine while the person is experiencing a dental problem

Bruxism:

Bruxism is one fine example of referred pain that occurs to the head and starts from the teeth. In such conditions, people usually grind the teeth or clinch. Bruxism usually happens at night. The headache that usually occurs due to such a problem is often associated with a dull pain that happens around the head or sometimes behind the eyes.

Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis

This is another rare dental condition which, it is not treated on time can create a serious life-threatening infection. This problem is called cavernous sinus thrombosis which usually creates a serious headache. It is also felt behind the ye or sometimes on the forehead.

Common signs of cavernous sinus thrombosis include

A weakness of the eye movement

High fever

Eyeball protrusion

Eyelid swelling

Sinus Infection

This is another possible cause creating some discomfort from one or many other teeth especially when the upper teeth are located below the maxillary sinus. Along with teeth pain, there shall also be a headache that can be localized to the area affected which is the sinus cavity. Sometimes it could even be worse when the person bends forward.

Common signs of sinus infection include:

Fatigue

Purulent discharge

Fever

Bad breath

Nasal congestion

Ear pressure or fullness

Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMJ)

This kind of joint disorder also is one trigger of headaches. It usually happens when the socket joint and modified ball connecting the lower and upper jaw dot function well. The primary objective of the joint is to move the lower jaw in a different direction like forwarding, side to side, and even backward. The issue can result in jaw clicks and sometimes momentarily stuck.

TMJ symptoms include:

Clicking or popping sounds

Earaches and toothaches

Severe headaches or migraines

Tender jaw muscles

This problem should not be ignored and must be shown to the dentist. Once the diagnosis is made, the appropriate solutions will be offered. In order to reduce the signs associated with muscle tension, it can even ease the headache.

Conclusion:

There could be so many reasons behind the toothache such as cracked teeth, cavities, and even the impacted wisdom or teeth to name some. If such conditions are not treated on time, then there are high chances for a person to face a migraine problem. There are times that a one-sided headache might be related to vomiting, nausea, or even light sensitivity. In order to get to the root of toothaches causing headaches, it can be challenging but it is better to visit a doctor and get the diagnosis and treatment done rightly. Sometimes even a cavity filling can be helpful or sometimes an antibiotic is needed.