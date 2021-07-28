The past few months have been very difficult for every person around the globe. It has made people realize the fact that life is uncertain and any person needs to face a medical emergency at any time. With time, the cost of medical expenses has increased a lot. So it has come vital to choose the best insurance plan that will provide the cover at the time of the rough situations. Not only this, the person can easily opt for health insurance family plans. All these plans are great for the whole family as all the people are provided the medical cover under one plan.

There are so many options available in the insurance policy plans, this might confuse the person while the selection of the best insurance plan. Though the selection of health insurance can be difficult if different features are considered properly, surely everyone will be able to select the best for the family. Let’s have a look at the different factors to buy a health insurance plan.

Age criteria: Age plays a very important role in deciding the health insurance plan. The exact age of all the family members needs to be provided so that the exact amount of the premium can be calculated. The minimum age limit to enter the health insurance plan is 91 days and the maximum age to enter is 60 years. The age of entering an insurance plan may vary according to the plan type. The premium is calculated according to the eldest member’s age in the family.

The right combination of premium and coverage: It is very lucrative to buy a health insurance policy with the minimum premium. But the person needs to understand the right combination of the premium with the insurance coverage provided by them. There might be some insurance policies that might be charging high premiums but might not be provided with all the benefits that are required by the person. So the best way is to approach different plans, check their co-payment clauses, limits, and the amount of coverage provided by them. Go for the insurance policy that provides adequate benefits at affordable premiums.

Waiting period clause: The person needs to be aware of the waiting clause so that better decisions can be taken. The insurance policy will not cover the claim for any of the pre-existing illness that is specified during this period. but there are some medical issues like thyroid, blood pressure, diabetes, etc that can get the medical claim even if it was pre-existing one. Do compare different health insurance plans on the ground of the waiting period. Accordingly, the person can take the plan with a minimum waiting period.

Cashless hospitalization benefits: There are some health insurance companies that avail of the new concept of cashless benefits. In this, the health insurance company has the tie-up with the different hospitals. The insured family can get the medical services from those hospitals and without paying anything, they can receive all the benefits. The insurance company will directly pay the hospital on the behalf of their clients. So the person doesn’t need to arrange funds and files for paying hospital bills and claiming for the insurance cover.

Pre and post-hospitalization coverage: Most health plans provide coverage to hospitalization expenses. But nowadays there are some of the plans that provide clam for both pre and post-hospitalization expenses. This type o health insurance plan will be more beneficial in comparison to the other ones.

Coverage of maternity expenses: A family might include females, so it is very important not to ignore the maternity benefits. Many a time different people might skip these benefits but if they are availed in the insurance policies, it will provide many benefits to the person. Even choose the insurance plan that will include the newborn baby in the insurance plan.

Preventive health check-up facility: There ate different medical expenses that the person needs to consider for ensuring the best health. So the person needs to undergo different types of expensive tests and scans that will ensure that everything in the body is going fine or not. If the policy also covers all these expenses it will be a great deal for the person and his whole family.

If the person considers all these factors carefully, he is surely going to get the best insurance plan for himself and the family that will provide all the benefits. Care insurance is an online platform where the person can easily find multiple options for health and travel insurance. This platform aims to prove a protection to the person and the family at the time of the medical emergency. All the work of processing can be done online and the experts provide their assistance to their clients 24*7.