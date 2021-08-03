Acne scars can be unsightly and difficult to cover with makeup. Nowadays, even younger individuals (teenagers) are starting to learn how to apply makeup to cover up the unwanted scars on their faces. If you think about it, it can be a burden for a lot of people as they will have to exert some time and effort just to hide these scars. Not only that, using too much makeup can potentially result in a much worse skin condition that will most likely require more treatment procedures in the future.

Acne scars are the result of a lot of physical scarring on your skin that subcision acne scars treatment can help reduce or even remove entirely! This treatment will make acne scars less visible and more pliable for makeup application. You don’t have to live with these nasty scars; subcision surgery for acne scars is an option you should consider if you’re tired of not being able to hide those pesky marks!

Subcision may not only be your option for treating acne scars. In fact, there are tons of specialised treatments for this condition. Luckily, you’ll learn about these treatments here!

What is subcision for acne scars?

The subcision technique is a surgical procedure that can help with the treatment of acne scars. It removes subcutaneous tissue and scarring from underneath the skin, which in turn will give you more elasticity for your skin to rebound back into place without any lumps or bumps on top.

How does it work?

This surgery works by removing sub-dermal collagen fibres that may have been damaged during an acute event like infection or post-inflammatory erythema (PIE) due to the inflammation process following injury. This damages dermal repair mechanisms and causes hypertrophy of subarticular septa under the surface layer, leading to a build-up of fat cells beneath this thickened area, causing it to protrude outward and inward.

Does it have any side effects?

There is a risk of bleeding and scarring with subcision surgery, but this usually resolves over time as your body heals itself from the incision site. More serious risks include permanent nerve damage, infections, blurred vision, or hearing loss in rare cases where the temporal artery perforator has been damaged by subcutaneous tissue removal. It is an important factor that you seek medical attention for these complications immediately to prevent any further health issues!

Who should get subcision treatment?

People who have acne scars in areas of the face and skin are good candidates for subcision treatment. If you’re unsure of what subcision is, you should read up on this treatment and then decide if it’s right for your acne scars. It may be an ideal option for those who are looking to remove subcutaneous scar tissue that has been causing hypertrophy of subarticular septa under the skin, with fat cells also protruding outward or inward.

How is this different from other treatments?

This subcision surgery should be done by a dermatologist or plastic surgeon who has had experience with subcision procedures on patients before because they know how to handle any complications that may arise during recovery time. With the thought that subcision is a surgical procedure, you’d want to make sure that the one performing the procedure is an expert.

Aftercare instructions

After the procedure, you will need to keep your subcision scar clean and dry. This is essential for the best possible recovery from subcision as well as other treatments that have been done previously (especially if they were invasive).

Be sure not to pick, squeeze, or pop any blisters that may arise after surgery because doing so can lead to infection, which could result in a nasty case of cellulitis. It’s also important to lessen your workload during the post-op time since soreness and pain won’t allow much activity anyways! Keep things light with some rest and relaxation until life returns back to normal again.

What are the other acne scar treatments?

Other than subcision, there are several acne scar treatments that you can explore like, and these include laser therapy, chemical peels, and fillers.

Laser Therapy

Laser therapy (laser treatments) is a painless and effective treatment for acne scars. It uses intense pulsating light to stimulate collagen production, which will help in the regeneration of your scar tissue so you’ll have smoother skin without any bumps or lumps!

Chemical Peels

This is another option that can work well on acne scars because chemical peels dissolve old cells from the surface layer of the epidermis and exfoliate away subcutaneous layers with its active ingredients like salicylic acid (BHA) as well as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA). This causes new cell growth below this discarded top layer to replace it, giving you improvements within three to seven months depending on how deep into subdermal levels they go during their procedure.

Fillers

Another option is fillers, and these are injections that can be done to sub-mental, sub-malar, or subcutaneous scars. This also works on acne scar treatments because it will help temporarily smooth out the appearance of your skin as well as promote collagen production underneath the surface layer for a more natural look over time.

You or any patient might want to consider one of these options if you’re looking for an alternative treatment from subcision in order to remove the subcutaneous scar tissue with fat cells protruding outward or inward!