Tech stack is a set of requirement tools used by software engineers to develop and deploy all kinds of applications. They include frameworks, programming languages, technologies, and other required tools to build software products. With the right tech stack, startups can launch their product fast, scale quickly and cope with user requirements without worrying about performance issues.

Tech stacks can be primarily divided into 2 types: frontend, and backend. The tech stacks used for frontend development (also known as client-side) focus on appearance and graphical features. Common tools for frontend tech stacks include HTML for coding the website/application’s basic structure and CSS for the fonts, images, etc.

For more advanced features, you can use JSON and Jquery. These are necessary for fulfilling a website’s designing, formatting, and navigating requirements. For mobile application development, you can use Kotlin and HTML5, among others.

The tech stack that handles the server-side handle requirements is called the backend stack. It includes databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Oracle), programming languages (Python, C++, PHP), frameworks (Django, Flask, and Laravel), and servers (Apache, IIS). You can use this stack to store and retrieve data, program the web page/application’s inner workings, and frame the branching system’s pattern.

What factors you should keep in mind while choosing a tech stack

Normally, startups choose tech stacks based on their final product’s specific requirements. They rely heavily on their tech stack’s scalability and reliability for their business growth and profit generation. The stack in use for the front and back end should be mergeable and inter-communicable. It should also be easy to learn.

These days, startups also look for cloud compatibility, as they need to interact with cloud services and storage. Other factors like cost-effectiveness and productivity are also taken into consideration. All of those factors converge into the important decision of picking the right stack for a software development project. But what are the available options?

Some important tech stacks are listed below.

Microsoft Tech stack

The Microsoft Tech stack consists of ASP.NET on the frontend, .NET middle-tier for middleware support, and SQL Server on the backend. The .NET framework is reliable, feature-rich, and well-documented. ASP.NET has evolved over the past few years to include features such as bundling, routing, and authentication infrastructure.

The .NET framework comes preloaded with an SQL server, and you can use it for rapid development without sacrificing performance. From a testing point of view, this tech stack is easily testable and has dependency injection options for middle and front-tier. This makes it easy for .NET developers to add features years after the product has been released and take the project forward.

MERN

MERN stands for Mongo DB, Express.js, React, and Node.js. Developers consider it as one of the best backend tech stacks, and both beginners and advanced web developers use it to create products.

Tech giants such as Facebook and Netflix use MERN. You can use it to create high-end and scalable SPA with interactive UI features. React also allows you to change code on the browser and backend simultaneously, making development easier and more streamlined.

LAMP

LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP/Perl/Python and is one of the most popular tech stacks for web development. Its remarkable reliability, flexibility, and simplicity are the reasons why many major players still use LAMP even after so many years of its formulation.

Its features include online support, scalability, and fast integration. For Windows, LAMP can be modified to WAMP (Windows, Apache, Mysql, and PHP) and for iOS as MAMP (Mac, Apache, Mysql, and PHP).

MEAN

MEAN stands for Mongo DB, Express.js, Angular, and Node.js. Since it uses Angular and Node.js, you can use it to implement server-side and client-side streams. Developers thus use MEAN for full-stack development.

MEAN gets an excellent ranking in productivity and testing. It also has other great features such as isomorphic coding, online support, and the capability to switch between client and server-oriented virtual environments as per requirement.

MEAN also has many advantages such as ease of learning, cost-effectiveness, cloud compatibility, and faster development speed. Its simplicity and single language development also allow developers to save development time between builds.

MEVN

MEVN stands for Mongo DB, Express, Vue.js, and Node.js. MEVN provides many advantages as it can handle both client and server-side requirements, is platform-independent, and can support MVC.

Vue.js is known for its execution effectiveness and rapid development capabilities, with features such as two-way data binding and interactive backend applications.

Flutter is a cross-platform toolkit that allows applications to interface directly with the platform services. It supports a great UI and has features such as customization, rendering engine, and Foreign Function Interface (FFI). It also provides a native app performance experience to the user. It’s used by many organizations, the most notable of which is the Google Ads Advertiser platform.

Conclusion

Choosing the right tech stack for your business can be a challenging task. This decision will guide your development for the foreseeable future and should not be considered lightly. Choosing a tech stack should be based on your organization’s infrastructure and your business requirements. Your team should also be a part of the decision-making process.

Understand that while a tech stack may work for a particular company, the same may not be work for your operations. Determining the right tech stack will help you reach your business goals and positively impact your revenue. You should research different tech stacks and understand the pros and cons of each one. Only after considering all the factors should you make an informed decision.