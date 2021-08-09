Are you planning to shop for a gaming laptop? If yes then today you have landed in the right place. While desktops still remain the most preferred computer for gaming, sometimes you may need something portable and that is where gaming laptops come in. A good gaming laptop will enable you to enjoy your favorite video game anywhere and at any time. But the quality of the laptop that you purchase is crucial and will determine your overall experience while playing your favorite game. In this article, we will discuss important factors to consider when buying a gaming laptop. Please visit https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops for more information about gaming laptops.

Consider CPU and GPU

One of the most important things to consider when buying a gaming laptop is CPU and GPU. The more powerful the GPU and CPU, the better the overall performance of your laptop. While some games still use CPU, a majority of games still rely on GPU. So, it is important to consider these two features when buying a gaming laptop. The CPU and GPU are the heart of a gaming laptop and should be of the best quality if you want to have a great gaming experience. If these two features are not of great quality, then your game will not play. A good gaming laptop should have a graphic card that does not compete with other functions of the computer.

Consider screen size and resolution

Another crucial factor to consider when buying a laptop for gaming is screen size and quality. The recommended screen size for a gaming laptop should be between 15.6 and 17 inches. Large screen sizes will make your gaming experience more enjoyable and lively.

Additionally, screen resolution is also a very important factor to consider. The better the screen resolution, the livelier your game will be. The recommended screen resolution for gaming is 1920 x 1080P.

Refresh rate also matters a lot. The recommended refresh rate for a gaming laptop is 144Hz. This refresh rate will help to improve the smoothness of your games as well as reduce lags that will give your competitors an advantage over you. It also helps to improve visual quality, thus enhancing our overall gaming experience.

Consider RAM

Random-access memory (RAM) plays a big role in determining your game quality and smoothness. If your laptop RAM does not meet the set threshold, it will not play games smoothly. The main function of the RAM in a computer is to store data for the CPU. The more RAM the laptop has, the faster it will process data in a single time. If you are planning to buy a gaming laptop, you need to buy one with a lot of RAM. 8GB RAM is recommended for playing basic games. Anything lower than that will make your gaming experience awful. If you are planning to play advanced games, you should buy a laptop that has a minimum RAM of 16GB.

Consider battery life

The main reason why people buy a laptop for gaming is because they want to have the freedom of playing their favorite game at any place that they wish. If your laptop does not have a good battery life, then you will not enjoy your gaming. So, choose a gaming laptop that has an excellent battery life of at least 7 hours when gaming.