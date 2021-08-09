The digital pastime is enjoying a steadily growing demand, especially in recent weeks. Poker, blackjack and roulette, slot machines and live casino games are among the offerings of the most popular providers on the net. But what are the top games of the year?

Roulette and BlackJack – the casino classics

Roulette comes from the French and can be translated in German as the “cog”. It is one of the most traditional games of chance in the world, and for years it was mainly offered in casinos. Players bet on numbers or on the certain properties of the numbers. These are determined by the random course of the ball. Today, roulette is played according to almost identical rules all over the world. The only differences are in the game of double zéro or in the rules of the event.

The most commonly played card game is Blackjack. It comes from the French Vingt (et) un – twenty-one. The card game of chance is played at a semicircular table. On the even side stands the croupier. Opposite are the playing positions for seven players. The game is played with a total of 312 cards against the croupier. The Blackjack card has a bridge format with extra-large index characters. The goal in this game is to get closer to 21 points with two or more than two cards. In no case may a player get above 21 points with the cards. Many casinos always offer their users lucrative bonuses and discounts, which increase the appeal of the games.

Slots and live games in the digital casino

The slot machines are rather a category that has gained popularity. These are the slot machines that many know from the arcades, pub or bar. Originally, they were electronically operated devices with a screen. On the side, players insert coins. It’s more about the entertaining entertainment and the hope of hitting the jackpot. On the simple game principle of reels and paylines, many different slots have developed, which also play their charm digitally.

Special excitement is promised by the live casino games, where individual players sit at the same time at the PC and compete against each other. No user plays against a computer. Bets are placed just like in a real casino. Only with the advantage that neither evening dress nor tuxedo are necessary, but only a stable Internet access.

Especially in 2021, a lot will happen on the gambling market on the net. In the middle of the year, the new State Treaty on Gambling will come into force and with it a clear and uniform regulation for licenses. This will make it easier for players to choose a provider on the net. The reputable casinos not only focus on limitless gaming fun. They attach importance to responsible gaming with offers of help for players who are at risk of gambling addiction. The requirements for user protection, privacy and serious casino dealings will mean that only the best will prevail on the market.