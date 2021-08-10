Legislate a tech organisation specialising in legal innovation have been championing knowledge graphs for the creation and management of contracts. The company are thrilled to have secured the United States Patent No. 11,087,219. The patent makes sure that Legislate’s technique for utilising knowledge graphs, for generating, negotiating and managing documents is only able to be used by them. These specialist graphs can be pictured like a mindmap which uses domain expertise to make links between data points.

This new patented way of working can group terms consistently together into robust contracts which are legally documents. Documents on Legislate can see what terms they contain and how they link up, creating the opportunity for fast, automatic insights into contract data. Legislate’s contracts are not like a regular PDF’s because they flag key terms to signatories before they can sign. Legislate’s knowledge graph can also single out key terms across a database of contracts to collect data as it happens.

Charles Brecque, CEO “The grant of our patent is a significant milestone for Legislate as it confirms we are at the forefront of the application of knowledge graphs to documents. Thanks to our knowledge graph approach, we are making smart documents accessible to the unlawyered and have only scraped the surface of what we can unlock with this technology.”

Now with this patent in place, Legislate want to position themselves ahead of their competition, by providing a safer, more transparent contracting experience coupled with fast and accurate contract views with a technology that has so many uses. Legislate already fits with landlords, letting agents and small businesses across the UK but has the ambition to scale internationally. By combining legal knowledge and patented-know-how graph technology, Legislate is revolutionising contracting for the unlawyered.

About Legislate Technologies

Legislate is an early stage legal technology startup which allows large landlords, letting agents and small businesses to easily create, sign and manage contracts that are prudent and fair. Legislate’s platform is built on a patented knowledge graph which streamlines the contracting process and aggregates contract statistics to quickly unlock valuable insights. Legislate’s team marries technical and legal expertise to create a painless, smart contracting experience for its users.