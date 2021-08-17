You want all high-end watches’ elegance, sophistication, and functionality, but none of the extra features. You’re not alone if you keep things simple in various areas of your life, from your EDC to your accessories (wallet, ties, etc.). Watches can accomplish a lot, possibly more than we need. You asked, and we listened: here are the most outstanding timepieces with a minimalist aesthetic that we were able to find, test, and fall in love with.

Classic Mondaine

Mondaine has designed a minimalist watch; its Classic edition is undoubtedly eye-catching with its very bold hands. The Swedish company characterizes this clock as “straightforward with a simple case form and sapphire crystal.” The Classic model’s color selections are also highly diverse, making it simple to mix this watch with various accessories. The timepiece is a tribute to nineties style, with black, white, and cherry red accents. The look is also playful and boyish, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Daniel Wellington St Mawes Classic 36mm

The Daniel Wellington Classic St Mawes 36mm is a slim watch with a streamlined frame and a plain round dial. The brown strap is the ideal hue for various tonal combinations, and it nicely matches the rose gold hands and the watch dial’s edge. Are you not a fan of rose gold? Fortunately, this watch is also available in a silver finish. The dial is timeless and straightforward, with minimum numbers and an eggshell white color consistent with the famous Daniel Wellington aesthetic.

BN0032WHSLMHG Braun

Braun’s simple watch has a brushed stainless steel case with a smart metal mesh band. While the band gives a unique tactile appearance not frequently seen in minimalist watches, the overall look is kept free of dirt thanks to the light silver tone and the presence of the face. With a white background and black numbers, the front, which rests inside a 40mm case, is light, vibrant, and transparent. A yellow second hand and a tiny, red-topped date display lend just the perfect bit of whimsy to this watch, making it appropriate for both the office and the weekend.

Accessible Reader Grande by Timex

The Timex Easy Reader Grande is the definition of understated elegance. A timeless timepiece for men of all ages that boasts a 35mm brass case with a protected mineral crystal dial glass and Quartz movement with an analog display. This model is also water-resistant to 30 meters, features a genuine leather strap, and comes with a 2-year warranty from Timex Originals.

Philosopher Nordgreen

The Nordgreen Philosopher, developed by Jakob Wagner and supported by the CSR initiative, is a superb minimalist dress watch for an exquisite look. A stainless steel timepiece powers the Quartz movement with a silver face and a black leather strap that is water-resistant to 3ATM. Its conically formed case is broader at the base than at the beginning, resulting in a crisp two-piece dial that draws attention to the watch’s center. The raised casing and straining lugs complete the watch’s distinctive style. The Philosopher’s replaceable straps allow you to personalize it to fit your style.