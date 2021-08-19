You often hear the saying that owning a car is like throwing money down a never-ending pit, and yes, there are certain expenses involved, but it doesn’t need to be that bad. If we are conscientious vehicle owners, we can lessen the regularity and level of unexpected costs. Here are five ways that the car may cost you money and how to avoid them.

Blown Tyres

Nobody wants to experience a blowout of a tyre, and it is a scary, dangerous and costly experience. If we are unlucky, it can cause a severe accident involving potential injury and colossal damage to your vehicle and any others involved. It’s essential to keep your tyres at the correct level of inflation, and you can quickly check the correct PSI by entering your reg number online. You should also keep an eye on your tyre tread, as bald tyres can cause longer braking distances and cost you points on your licence.

Parking Tickets

This one is relatively simple, and if you park where you are not supposed to, you will be issued a parking ticket. The issuing authority is the local council for most tickets, and if you park on yellow lines in a disabled space or similar, you will get a fine. The one good thing about parking tickets is they don’t show up on your licence, so you can get as many as you like or can afford.

Running Out of MOT

The MOT is an annual safety check for any vehicle over three years of age. One of the most irritating things about the MOT is that you don’t get a reminder that it’s due for renewal, unlike insurance and road tax. It is easy to forget that driving without an MOT can be costly, you will face a fine and pints on your licence. You can use this useful tool to check your MOT history, and this is a simple way of working out the renewal date.

Low Oil

Not keeping up on checking your oil levels can be devastating for the health of your car, can cost you in repairs or even kill the engine completely. It’s key not to rely on the oil warning light to give an indication of when you need to top up, you should regularly check manually using the dipstick. If you find your oil regularly needs topped up, you may have a crack or leak in the system somewhere and should have it checked out.

Insurance Claims

Any insurance claim will result in a cost to you as a motorist. Firstly, you will have to pay an excess, usually somewhere between £250 and £500. But the real cost of an insurance claim is the increased premiums you will pay over the next few years. There are ways to save money in your car insurance, such as safe driving, paying in a single installment, or have safety features installed in your vehicle.