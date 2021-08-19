Canada is a great place to work and live in. The standard of living is high, and the unemployment rate is significantly lower than in most countries. Canada also has a dependable and transparent public finance system that provides greater economic independence.

Canada is advancing in modern technology rapidly, making it an excellent place for careers in information technology and software development. Fields such as aerospace, engineering, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals offer plenty of job opportunities.

So, you want to start working in one of the best countries in the world? In this article, you’ll discover how to apply for a Canadian work visa from the UK.

3 Steps to Obtain the Canadian Work Permit Application

Step 1: Choose a work permit

Most foreign nationals will need either of the following work visa types, to legally work in Canada. They are the:

Open work permit – you would be able to work anywhere in Canada for any employer. Employer-specific work permit – you would be restricted in terms of your employer, title, or location. The conditions are stipulated on the visa.

An open work visa can be obtained via the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). This program allows international students the opportunity to stay and work in Canada. Graduates will be able to work full-time, part-time, or self-employed.

Requirements to work in Canada under the PGWP:

Complete an academic or professional program at an eligible institution in Canada leading to diploma or degree;

Be a full-time student;

Have a transcript and official letter from an eligible Designated Learning Institute (DLI) confirming that you’ve met the requirements of the program; and

Have or had a valid Canadian study permit.

Another way to get this visa is through the Express Entry system, which will allow you to reside and work in Canada as a permanent resident.

An employer-specific work visa can be obtained through programs such as the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which provides foreign-skilled workers with an accelerated immigration process. Provinces and territories will nominate foreign nationals who want to live and work in the specific province. The provinces consider applications based on their immigration and labour needs.

Step 2: Check your eligibility

Although different requirements are depending on the type of work visa you acquire, there is a general list of requirements you’ll need to meet to be eligible to work and live in Canada. They are:

Prove that you will leave the country as soon as your work permit expires if you have a temporary work permit;

Have a clear criminal record;

Present a clear medical record;

A valid passport that is issued by the United Kingdom to British National Overseas (BNO);

Graduated with a diploma or degree (a minimum two-year program) that isn’t longer than five years before applying for an open work permit; and

Provide proof of funds to show that you can support yourself and your family members that have immigrated with you.

Step 3: Submit application

You can submit your Canadian work visa applications online. By doing so, you’ll save time and money on courier fees and easily submit any additional documentation that may be required from you.

Click here to learn more about the Canadian work visa application process.

Simplify Your Canadian Visa Process

The documentation and processes involved in successfully obtaining a Canadian work permit tend to be overwhelming and complex. A missed opportunity to work and live in Canada because of something that could have been avoided isn’t what anyone wants.

That’s why it’s always a great idea to seek professional help when dealing with how to apply for a Canadian work visa from the UK.

CanadianVisa.org works alongside Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs), who are experts in the field and can make your journey simpler and increase your chances of successfully obtaining a visa.