Spending a good amount of money after Google ads but not getting effective results? No worries, read on to know vital things that you need to take care of to get a good ROI and run a successful campaign on your Google ads. Following these tips will surely boost your ad campaigns in the right direction and give fruitful results.

Aim for a Good Quality Score

If you don’t know, Google gives a quality score from 1 to 10 to every ad. The score is given by checking several parameters like bid amount, ad, keywords, landing page, etc. You need to aim for a high quality score as more the score, better the conversions. Your ads will be given high priority if they have a high quality score and then there are more chances of getting quality leads and eventually high conversions.

Have Long Keywords

Short keywords are generic and wont target a specific group of audience interested in your products and services. Long keywords will bring a high amount of conversions. You can include area, city, zip code, gender, age etc. in your keywords and have a long one, this will work perfectly and will target the right audience you want. This is beneficial from the customer side too as they will easily reach the business which can fulfill their requirements completely.

Have the Correct Landing Page

Sometimes, marketers pay so much attention to their ads such that they forget to pay attention to their landing page. It is vital to have the correct landing page optimized in every sense such that users can find what they are looking for. After clicking the ad, if users are finding something else on the landing page rather than the product/service that you advertised, it will increase the bounce rate. This will lower down your quality score as well.

Have a Negative Keyword List

Most of the people include the keywords that they want users to search with but they don’t add the keywords with which they don’t want to associate with. Let’s say, you sell half-sleeve t-shirts so that will be your keyword and you will have related long tail keywords also. You can have a negative keyword for full-sleeveof full-sleeve t shirtstshirts as you are not selling it. This will keep the users looking for full-sleeve t-shirtstshirts away from your ads and only target the people that are looking for the specific product you are selling.

Prevent your Ads from Click Fraud

Click fraud is a malicious act done by repetitively clicking your Google ad just to drain your ad budget. These clicks are termed invalid and are of no use to you but still you need to pay for the click cost. Mostly, it is done by competitors to make your ad campaign irrelevant. To prevent click fraudon your ad, you can use a click fraud detection software. This software will analyse every click and flag it as valid/invalid. Invalid clicks will be removed from your reports and you won’t be charged for it too.

These are the vital things that you need to know to get the best out of your Google ads.So what are you waiting for? Just follow these tips with your Google ads and make the campaign an effective one.