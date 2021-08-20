E-commerce has revolutionised the shopping industry. While the traditional high street might be disappearing, online transactions are flourishing—so much so that estimates suggest that by the end of 2024, 93% of the UK’s internet users will be shopping online.

With this growing trend, online retailers are finding a growing pressure to meet the rising demands of their customers. “Technology and social media have created a culture of instant satisfaction that has fed through to expectations of immediate responses when it comes to customer service. Businesses are now expected to be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week across a wide range of communication methods,” says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning call centre in the Philippines.

This has led to a rise in the need to outsource contact centres, with the Philippines being the global hub for the industry—operating an incredible 800 call centres across the country and employing 1.2 million Filipinos. Some of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world have chosen the Philippines as their call centre hub, including giants such as Amazon and Alibaba. In fact, the list of online retailers that have been outsourcing their call centre requirements to industry-leading service providers such as PITON-Global is tremendous, and those that are yet to do so are beginning to struggle to keep up.

Why is the Philippines so popular? Primarily for the world-class service capabilities on offer and highly educated and English-proficient agents. Not only that, but the country also offers far lower operating costs and ability to scale programs quickly, which are just not possible when operating an in-house call centre.

“The fact that these global online retailers, particularly Amazon, which is renowned for its focus on customer service, are choosing the Philippines as the home of their contact centre and back-office support is a testament to the quality of support that the country offers,” says Ellspermann.

The call centre outsourcing industry in the Philippines is now worth an incredible £20 billion; however, it is vital to choose the right provider when looking to outsource your contact centre to the Southeast Asian nation. Opting to partner with a premium call centre, such as PITON-Global, can ensure you are not only receiving the very best service but are able to take advantage of the latest technology, all functioning to keep customers satisfied while reducing costs by up to 50%. Partnering with a high-performance call centre in the Philippines to gain a competitive edge in today’s hyper-competitive marketplace makes good business sense. The only question is, will you and your company take advantage of it before your competitors do?