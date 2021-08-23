Summertime is one of the best times for nonprofit organizations to host fundraising events. The warm weather and often slower pace of the season mean that more potential donors could become interested in attending your events. However, a successful fundraiser requires the ability to target the right audience first.

How To Target the Right Audience?

Tap into your Raiser’s Edge softwareor any other CRM software your nonprofit organization uses to begin targeting the right audiences. Previous donors are likely to become repeat donors when you host fundraising events that interest them. In addition to previous donors, consider hosting focus groups about your business to see what potential new donors would want to see from a fundraising event as well. When you determine who is in your target audience, be consistent with your choice and keep communication open via email marketing or social media marketing options.

Good Data Management Practices

The best thing you can do to establish good data management in your nonprofit organization is to use a tool like Salesforce for donor management. Donor management helps you to maintain organized records about your donors, including their contact information, when they last donated, how much they’ve donated, and more. Using management software helps you to keep your information at the tip of your fingertips and accessible from anywhere you are via mobile apps. It also keeps data safe and secure to protect you and your donors alike. The analytical options will help you see patterns and determine where to focus your summer fundraising efforts.

Summer Fundraising Ideas To Put Your Plans Into Action

Car washes and charity softball games are tried-and-true methods of fundraising for many nonprofit organizations, but they aren’t helpful for everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of other options as well.

1. BBQ Cook-Off – Ask people to donate an entry fee and provide a prize for the person who makes the best BBQ.

2. Community Clean-Up Day – Allow donors to sponsor teams for a certain dollar amount per pound of trash collected.

3. Have a Pool Party – Set up a family-friendly pool party. Pool waterpark owners can work out a deal for sharing a percentage with your organization.

4. Go To the County Fair – Many county fairs need volunteers to run exhibits, games, and even rides. Ask if your organization can help in exchange for a percentage of entry fees for some of the shows or competitions.

5. Host an Eating Competition – July is National Hot Dog Month, so why not host an eating competition with the entry fees as donations?

6. Join a Music Festival – Attend events to canvas crowds for donations and to help raise awareness about your organization.

7. Host a Booth at a Farmer’s Market – Talk to local farmer’s market organizers to set up a booth. You can use it to communicate with potential donors, sell raffle tickets, ask for donations, and more.

8. Throw a Prom – Host an adult prom and sell tickets that benefit your organization.

9. Partner With Local Businesses – Talk to local restaurants about a donation day where a percentage of the day’s sales go toward your organization.

10. Have a Sandcastle Contest – Host a sandcastle contest and charge an entry fee.

When you use a combination of RE system integration to track donors and unique fundraising ideas to attract them in the first place, your organization is more likely to thrive during summer fundraising months.