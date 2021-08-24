PCR tests are probably one of the best resources used to fight and stop the spreading of Coronavirus all around the world. Nowadays, it is almost a requirement for many activities. But PCR and other COVID-19 diagnostic tests are not the only types of tests related to Coronavirus.

Antibody tests Covid-19 help you find out if you have had Coronavirus in recent times and how many antibodies are left in your body since you were infected, or how many there are since you were vaccinated. These types of tests are the result of exhaustive research from specialists, and your contribution will be very appreciated.

If you want to get this particular test, you should first learn about how does it work and what are requirements you should fulfill to access them.

Does the antibody test of COVID-19 tell you if you are immune?

This is one of the most asked questions when it comes to tests related to Coronavirus. It’s answer might disappoint some people: no, this test does not tell you if you are immune. However, it does show you how many COVID-19 antibodies are in your body, which is pretty useful to know what our defenses against this virus are like.

Of course, this includes both the antibodies your own body develops after being infected or after being vaccinated.

Also, it is reasonable to state that no one is immune to Coronavirus, you can always get sick of COVID-19, but your antibodies will make it a lot easier for you to endure the illness.

Would the test let you know if you have Coronavirus?

This test was not intended to diagnose coronavirus, but it can show you if you have had coronavirus in the past weeks depending on the number of antibodies found in your blood. Also, this can be altered if you have already been vaccinated If you want to know if you are currently under the effects of Coronavirus the best option for you is getting a PCR test.

PCR tests are much easier to get than antibody tests of COVID-19, and they do tell you if you have coronavirus, so they are the best option for you if that is what you are looking for.

Can I pay to get an antibody test kit?

The safest way to receive a working antibody test kit is to register on the official website and wait until they noticed that you can receive one. After you have your antibody test kit, you can use it by yourself with the guidance of an expert.

You will be approved only if you fill certain requirements, but if you are not approved even though you fit in the descriptions of the groups able to get a kit (Primary care workers, social care workers, and educators in general), you can go to a clinic and pay to get a test.

Of course, there is also the possibility of getting them freely online in a safe and reputable site where they are offered. But be cautious and don’t trust just anyone.

How does the antibody test of COVID-19 work?

Here are some of the most important things you should know about antibody tests of COVID-19: