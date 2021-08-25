New World has announced that the launch date has been pushed to September 28, 2021, much to the disappointment of its fans. The team at Amazon games attributed the push to their quest for a quality game.

Amazon said that the push was necessitated by the feedback from players who participated in the recent Closed Beta. Unfortunately, this means that the developers require more time to fine-tune the MMO.

“We’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability and polish the game.” The New World team tweeted.

Rich Lawrence, the New Worlds studio director, affirmed the delayed-release saying, “We want to ensure that the most dedicated players have plenty of middle and endgame experiences as they venture through Aeternum.”

Performance of New World’s Closed Beta Testing

As the closed Beta ended on August 3rd, the developers observed that the exercise had been a success.

At one point, the closed Beta attracted more than a million participants. By the end of the Beta, the adventurers had accumulated more than twenty-five million hours of playtime. The success saw New World become the most-watched game on twitch and the most played on steam.

During the beta, lots of feedback was received from the players, and some of them were rather frustrated with the experience, leading to the 4th delayed release of the game.

The Fourth Delay

The game attracted a lot of attention, no doubt mostly because for being developed by Amazon Games, but as well as due to the many features like classless gameplay, settlement and castle sieges, as it truly seems to be a break from World of Warcraft: Classic.

The current delay is the fourth in a row within 2 years. The game was in development since 2016, set to be released in May 2020, and then pushed to August 2020. Since the Covid-19 pandemic was still strong at the time, it was delayed for Spring of 2021, then once again August 21, 2021. The Closed Beta gave the final push.

Everything Else We Know About New World

No more beta testing will be available. The last one was open for all players who pre-ordered the game and filled the sign up form on time.

The game does not require a subscription, it is free-to-play once purchased. It will only feature cosmetic-item shop which does not affect the game play at all.

There are 4 modes to experience New World: War Mode, Expeditions, Outpost Rush and Invasion

There is only one race and no predefined classes. Each player can customize their playstyle as they wish.

There are 3 factions which the players can join: The Marauders, The Syndicate and The Covenant

The players can have as many as they want of the game’s available Gathering, Crafting and Refining professions.

The game’s economy is based around the currency called NW Coins.

Each player can go up to level 60, where the high-end game begins.

